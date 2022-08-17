Vama Veche, file photo
10-year-old girl reaches Bulgaria from Vama Veche on floating mattress

By Romania Journal
A 10-year-old girl left to play on a pneumatic mattress in Vama Veche was swept away by the currents and ended up in the border area with Bulgaria.

The Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Constanţa announced that the girl, who was on an air mattress floating in the sea, towards Bulgaria, was recovered by a lifeguard with a jet ski.

The girl’s uncle, who had gone swimming after her, came ashore alone and does not need medical attention. Both the man and the girl refused transport to the hospital.

 

Romania Journal
