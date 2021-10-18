SOCIAL

£1000 lasts 86 days in Romania, the 8th longest amount of time in the world

By Romania Journal
0 24
New research reveals the countries where £1000 will last you the longest amount of time and Romania ranks 8th!
In Romania, £1000 will last approximately 86 days, as the cost of living in the Romania is equivalent to £11.75 (RON68.05)a day.
The study by money.co.uk analysed the daily cost of living and average income in developed nations around the world to reveal where in the world £1000 lasts the longest and which country earns £1000 the fastest.
Colombia is the nation where £1,000 will last you the longest, 109 days in total. The average cost of living per day in Colombia is £9.19 (just under £10 lower than the worldwide average of £19.13). Consequently, £1,000 will last you longer here than anywhere else.
Colombia is also where it takes the longest to earn the same amount. The daily average income is £16.23 so in total it will take 62 days to earn £1,000.
Turkey is the only other country where daily living costs are under £10 (£9.72 in total). In Turkey, the four-figure budget will last 103 days on average, although this is six days fewer than Colombia, it is almost double the global average.
In comparison, in the country where £1,000 will last you the shortest amount of time, Switzerland, the average cost of living is £37.96 a day which means £1000 will last approximately 27 days.
You can view the research in full by clicking here.
Top 10 countries where £1,000 would last you the longest

Rank

Country

Average cost of living per day (Local currency)

Average cost of living per day (GBP)

How many days would £1,000 (or local equivalent) last you

1

Colombia

$48,344

£9.19

109

2

Turkey

₺116.87

£9.72

103

3

Kazakhstan

₸5,892.16

£10.10

100

4

Belarus

36 р.

£10.44

96

5

Argentina

$1,437.99

£10.64

94

6

Malaysia

RM63.11

£11.01

91

7

Mexico

$317.58

£11.55

87

8

Romania

RON68.05

£11.75

86

9

Serbia

din1,643

£11.93

84

10

Bulgaria

lev27.98

£12.27

82

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More