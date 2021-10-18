£1000 lasts 86 days in Romania, the 8th longest amount of time in the world

New research reveals the countries where £1000 will last you the longest amount of time and Romania ranks 8th!

In Romania, £1000 will last approximately 86 days, as the cost of living in the Romania is equivalent to £11.75 (RON68.05)a day.

The study by money.co.uk analysed the daily cost of living and average income in developed nations around the world to reveal where in the world £1000 lasts the longest and which country earns £1000 the fastest.

Colombia is the nation where £1,000 will last you the longest, 109 days in total. The average cost of living per day in Colombia is £9.19 (just under £10 lower than the worldwide average of £19.13). Consequently, £1,000 will last you longer here than anywhere else. Colombia is also where it takes the longest to earn the same amount. The daily average income is £16.23 so in total it will take 62 days to earn £1,000. Turkey is the only other country where daily living costs are under £10 (£9.72 in total). In Turkey, the four-figure budget will last 103 days on average, although this is six days fewer than Colombia, it is almost double the global average. In comparison, in the country where £1,000 will last you the shortest amount of time, Switzerland, the average cost of living is £37.96 a day which means £1000 will last approximately 27 days. You can view the research in full by clicking here

Top 10 countries where £1,000 would last you the longest Rank Country Average cost of living per day (Local currency) Average cost of living per day (GBP) How many days would £1,000 (or local equivalent) last you 1 Colombia $48,344 £9.19 109 2 Turkey ₺116.87 £9.72 103 3 Kazakhstan ₸5,892.16 £10.10 100 4 Belarus 36 р. £10.44 96 5 Argentina $1,437.99 £10.64 94 6 Malaysia RM63.11 £11.01 91 7 Mexico $317.58 £11.55 87 8 Romania RON68.05 £11.75 86 9 Serbia din1,643 £11.93 84 10 Bulgaria lev27.98 £12.27 82