£1000 lasts 86 days in Romania, the 8th longest amount of time in the world
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Average cost of living per day (Local currency)
|
Average cost of living per day (GBP)
|
How many days would £1,000 (or local equivalent) last you
|
1
|
Colombia
|
$48,344
|
£9.19
|
109
|
2
|
Turkey
|
₺116.87
|
£9.72
|
103
|
3
|
Kazakhstan
|
₸5,892.16
|
£10.10
|
100
|
4
|
Belarus
|
36 р.
|
£10.44
|
96
|
5
|
Argentina
|
$1,437.99
|
£10.64
|
94
|
6
|
Malaysia
|
RM63.11
|
£11.01
|
91
|
7
|
Mexico
|
$317.58
|
£11.55
|
87
|
8
|
Romania
|
RON68.05
|
£11.75
|
86
|
9
|
Serbia
|
din1,643
|
£11.93
|
84
|
10
|
Bulgaria
|
lev27.98
|
£12.27
|
82