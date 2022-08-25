22 dead, including a child, after Russians bomb a train station and train in eastern Ukraine

22 people have been killed and 50 injured after Russian bombs fell on a small town in eastern Ukraine. The station and the area around it were hit. A train caught fire, several houses were destroyed. In one of these was an 11-year-old boy, whom the father found breathless. It was the deadliest attack since Ukraine celebrated its independence.

The child among the victims was in the house when the attack took place, the father said, as he covered her body with a sheet.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the death toll was likely to rise.”Chaplino is our pain today. So far, there are 22 dead, five of them burned in the car. An 11-year-old teenager died, a Russian missile destroyed his house. Search and rescue operations at the station will continue. For sure we will make the occupiers pay for everything they have done. Without a doubt, we will drive the invaders from our land. Not a trace of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian president.

Terrible footage from #Chaplino in #Dnepropetrovsk region after the Russian missile strike. Preliminarily 15 dead. The number is not final. pic.twitter.com/LbChZIHPsF — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 24, 2022

In Thursday morning’s assessment, the British Ministry of Defense talks about the presence of Russians at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. London says that in early March, Russian ground forces attacked and captured the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). On August 21, 2022, images indicated that Russia maintained an increased military presence at the site, with armored personnel carriers deployed 60 meters from reactor number five. Russian troops were probably trying to hide the vehicles by parking them under pipelines and platforms.

#Russian forces have lost an area larger than Denmark since the high-water mark of their invasion of #Ukraine in mid-March and gained an area the size of Andorra (one percent of what they have lost) in the last 39 days. 3/ New w/ @criticalthreats: https://t.co/J8rWgxTO09 pic.twitter.com/3syDtBFxq1 — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) August 24, 2022

Explosions near Kyiv as well

Several explosions took place on Thursday morning near Kyiv, Ukrainian officials reported, as quoted by The Guardian. The Ukrainian armed forces said, in an alert issued through the official Telegram account, that “several” explosions were heard on Thursday, around 3:00 a.m., in the Vyshhorod district, located north of the city center.

The head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksei Kuleba, also said on Telegram: “We have information about several sounds of explosions in a community in the Vyshhorod district. We are clarifying this information. Emergency services are already working.”