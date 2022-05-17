83rd day of war. The battle of Azovstal is over, hundreds of fighters evacuated. Mariupol, completely controlled by the Russians. Missile attack on Poland’s border

More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated Monday night from the Azovstal plant (264 fighters more precisely, with 53 being injured), Ukrainian authorities said. The soldiers were taken by Russian forces and taken to areas controlled by them. In his usual midnight message, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the evacuation operation and said that efforts would continue to bring home the fighters who defended Mariupol. One-fifth of them are injured and taken to hospital. Ukrainian forces have completed their “combat mission” in the besieged city of Mariupol, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the plant on Monday, the last resistance in the city to become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance under Russian bombing. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar spoke in a video message about the evacuation operation, noting that some Ukrainian forces remain in Azovstal. “Fifty-three seriously injured people were evacuated from Azovstal to a medical facility in Novoazovsk for medical treatment,” she said. “Another 211 people were taken to Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor.” An “exchange procedure” will bring the evacuees home, Malyar said.

“Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on the evacuation on Monday, thanking the Ukrainian army and negotiators, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations. “The 82nd day of our defense is coming to an end. A difficult day. But this day, like all others, is aimed precisely at saving our country and our people. Regarding the situation in Mariupol. Thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian military – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, the negotiating team, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, we hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys. Among them are the seriously wounded,” said Zelensky.

A touching image

A fighter from Azovstal took an emotional picture (background photo), with a strong message of hope, in the steelworks where he has been standing for two months with his comrades.One of the defenders is standing in a building of the huge steel complex under a ray of sunlight that penetrates through a crack in the ceiling. He stands with his arms outstretched and his face facing the light. The photo went viral and sparked a wave of emotion over the tragedy in Ukraine. The photo was taken by Dmitro Kozatski of the Azov Special Forces Regiment. He is the author of several impressive photographs of the Azovstal fighters.

Ukrainian defender of the Azov Regiment Dmytro Kozatskyi published a photo taken on the territory of the blocked Azovstal plant. It has already become cult! pic.twitter.com/nKLXA58TAs — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia’s offensive in Donbass intensified on Tuesday, the 83rd day of the war, as Russia threatened to react to the deployment of NATO “military infrastructure” in Finland and Sweden, candidate countries for accession to the North Atlantic Alliance. On the other hand, EU is trying to reach an agreement on stopping Russian oil purchases, but Hungary is blocking the move, saying it will cost too much.

Missile attacks near the Polish border, explosions heard in Lviv

A Ukrainian military base located about 15 kilometers from the border with Poland was the target of a Russian missile attack last night, according to information provided by Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv regional military administration. A series of explosions were heard in the center of Lviv around 12:45 local time (same time in Romania), shortly after the sirens sounded in the city. A member of the CNN team in the city saw the air defense reacting to the northwest – in the direction of the Yavoriv military installation, about 40 kilometers away. Yavoriv has been targeted at least three times since the start of the war. In the first attack, on March 13, more than 30 people were killed.

Lugansk: 10 killed, 3 injured

Ten people were killed and three others injured in Russian bombings in the Lugansk region from Monday to Tuesday night, the head of the regional military administration, Sergei Gaidai, told Telegram. He says the Severodonetsk multifunctional hospital, a scientific association building, a building materials store and four multi-storey buildings were bombed. Russian forces have also launched new attacks in Popasna district, Serghei Gaidai said.

In the meantime, in Kherson, Russia is introducing residence permits in the region to restrict the movement of citizens, Deputy Chief of Staff Khuri Yuriy Sobolevsky was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent. Russian forces would also block the way out of the region, he said.

Institute for the Study of War: Russians defeated in Kharkov try to resist border with Russia to prevent Belgorod

According to the Institute for War Studies (ISW) ‘s assessment of the front on Monday night through Tuesday morning, Russian forces carried out limited ground offensives on Monday and were largely unsuccessful along the Ukrainian front line. The Russian regrouping around the city of Kharkov is trying, in particular, to resist the border with Russia and to prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing further north. This activity is different from Russia’s previous retreats around Kiev, Chernivtsi and Sumi at the beginning of the war, when the Russians withdrew completely from Russian territory. Russian troops may try to maintain their positions in Ukraine and continue artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions to prevent Ukrainian forces from reaching the outskirts of Belgorod, an important Russian city and a key focus of the artillery’s range Russian military, the ISW report shows. Alternatively, the Russians may hope to launch a counter-offensive to push back south to Kharkov, although such an effort is unlikely to succeed.

British intelligence report

In an analysis on Tuesday morning, the British Ministry of Defense states that in the Chernivtsi region, north of Kyiv, it is estimated that about 3,500 buildings were destroyed or damaged during Russia’s incursion into the Ukrainian capital. 80% of the damage was caused to residential buildings.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 17 May 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/GwwPZ9lX8D ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/PuqLnVGj0Q — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) May 17, 2022

Russia launches Iskander missiles near border with Finland, which may also carry nuclear payload

A convoy of seven Iskander mobile rocket launchers was seen traveling on a road in Russia in the direction of Vyborg, about 40 kilometers from the border with Finland, Sky News reports.

Iskander is a short-range ballistic missile (500-700 kilometers) that can carry a conventional charge of up to 700 kilograms of explosive, or a nuclear one. The missile is called SS-26 Stone in NATO terminology and replaced the old Scud missiles from the former USSR. Iskander missiles were already used by Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Army seems to be sending Iskander missiles toward the Finnish border in an attempt to scare the Finns and force them to stop the process of joining NATO. The Finnish Parliament is expected to vote tomorrow on NATO membership. pic.twitter.com/iSRrAtqaz3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 16, 2022