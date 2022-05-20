86th day of war. Five Western countries support Ukraine’s legal action on war crimes. Zelensky: There’s hell in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Donbas is “completely destroyed” and accused Russia of a “deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible” after a village in Chernivtsi was rocket-propelled, killing many civilians.

It is believed that there are still hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers, including commanders, in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. While a Ukrainian military official said the evacuation was continuing, one soldier claimed that the “fighting continued”. Russia’s Defense Ministry says more than 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal have surrendered since May 16.

The US Senate has approved nearly $ 40 billion in aid for Ukraine, which President Joe Biden will sign while in South Korea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a message on Friday night that the village of Desna had been hit by Russian missiles on Thursday and that several people had been killed. Desna is about 60 kilometers from the border with Belarus. “Russian attacks on the Chernigou region, especially the terrible attack on Desna, have left many dead,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by CNN.

“There are constant attacks on the Odessa region, on the cities in central Ukraine, the Donbas is completely destroyed. It is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible,” he said.

Ukraine’s armed forces continue to advance the liberation of the Kharkov region, according to Zelensky. “In Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase the pressure. It’s hell, and it’s not an exaggeration. The brutal and utterly senseless bombing of Severodonetsk … There were 12 dead and dozens injured in one day. Bombing and attacking other cities Russian military airstrikes and missile strikes – all these are not just fighting during the war – this is a deliberate and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. be sure to be brought to justice,” he added. Zelenski also recalled that the first trial in Ukraine against a Russian war criminal has already begun. “We will find and bring to justice all those who give and execute criminal orders,” he concluded.

12 civilians killed in a Russian bombing raid on the city of Lugansk

Ukrainian military officials say 12 people were killed in the Lugansk region and 60 properties were destroyed by Russian bombings on Thursday, according to CNN. But Russian forces do not appear to have made progress on the main front lines in Lugansk and Donetsk in the last day, they say.

The 12 people were killed in the city of Severodonetsk, according to the head of the Lugansk military administration, Sergei Haidai. He added that several houses had been destroyed in the area. Despite heavy bombardment, the Ukrainians say their defensive lines are resisting. “The attack on the city of Severodonetsk was unsuccessful. The Russians suffered casualties and withdrew,” Haidai said.

Pictures of Russians killing nine civilians in cold blood in Bucha

New evidence has been released about how Russian soldiers executed civilian men in Bucha. Several images captured by surveillance cameras show soldiers threatening several men with guns, which they shoot near a fence (background photo). The footage was obtained by the American daily The New York Times, which also spoke to witnesses.

The incident took place on March 4 in the small town near Kyiv, when Russian troops killed at least eight Ukrainian men, which is still a potential war crime. “The hostages are lying there by the fence,” says one of the videos. He counts: “One, two, three, definitely, four, five, six…” In total, nine people are taken hostage.

The Russians have been blocking a convoy of more than 1,000 cars with Ukrainian civilians trying to flee to Zaporozhye for 4 days

11.30 The Russian military has been blocking a convoy of more than 1,000 cars full of Ukrainian civilians for 4 days, fleeing the Moscow-controlled town of Vasilivka to take refuge in Zaporozhye, a city controlled by Ukrainian troops, CNN reports. The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security in Ukraine has posted on social media a video showing the convoy of cars stretching for several kilometers.

British Defense Ministry: After controlling Mariupol, Russia will move troops to Donbas

In the latest assessment of the war, the British Ministry of Defense notes that the Russians will move troops from Mariupol to Donbas after gaining control of the port city, but these forces must be rebuilt to be effective, adding that Moscow will probably choose to throw them directly into battle.

Up to 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers may have surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. An unknown number of Ukrainian forces remained inside the factory.

Once Russia controls Mariupol, it will probably move its forces to consolidate its Donbas operations.

Ukraine’s fierce resistance in Mariupol since the start of the war means that Russian forces in the area must be re-equipped and rebuilt before they can be redistributed effectively.

This can be a daunting task when done thoroughly.

However, Russian commanders are under pressure to demonstrably achieve operational objectives. This means that Russia will probably redistribute its forces quickly, without proper training, which risks further wear and tear.

Five Western states support Ukraine’s legal action on war crimes

Judiciary officials from five Western countries that form the “Five Eyes” alliance have announced that they support Ukraine’s action in prosecuting war crimes related to the Russian invasion. Ministers of Justice or Attorneys General of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand said in a statement that they support the action of Ukraine’s Attorney General Irina Venediktova to bring to justice those responsible for “crimes against war committed during the Russian invasion “.

Ukraine has opened thousands of cases of alleged war crimes committed by Russian soldiers since February 24, and a first trial has been opened this week. “We support the pursuit of justice by Ukraine through other international investigations, including the International Criminal Court,” and other bodies,” the five states said in a joint statement. “Together we condemn the actions of the Russian government and call on it to end all violations of international law, to stop the illegal invasion and to cooperate” in order to be held accountable.

The EU wants to use the assets of Russian oligarchs to rebuild Ukraine

The European Union wants to use the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was quoted as saying by Reuters. The Commission on Wednesday proposed a € 9 billion loan to Ukraine to help the country function while fighting the Russian occupiers. “Our lawyers are working hard to find possible ways to use the frozen assets of the oligarchs for the reconstruction of Ukraine. I think that Russia should also make a contribution“, von der Leyen told the German television station ZDF. She added that she was in favor of linking Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction with the reforms needed for the country to join the European Union.

The EUR 210 bln plan by which Europe wants to give up Russian oil and gas

The EU has recently unveiled a plan to “massively” increase solar and wind energy production and increase the temporary use of coal-fired power plants to replace Russian oil and gas as soon as possible, writes The Guardian. The European Commission says it will need another 210 billion euros over the next five years to pay for the cost of giving up fossil fuels imported from Russia and to speed up the transition to “green energy”. Top officials have admitted that in the short term, the race to give up Russian gas will involve more intensive use of coal and nuclear energy. The plan devised by the EU in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and the decision to eliminate Europe’s dependence on Russian gas call for an improvement in the European Green Pact, the main bloc’s policy to tackle the climate change crisis.