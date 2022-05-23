89th day of war. Russia wants negotiations, Ukraine won’t cede territories. Zelensky: 100 Ukrainians die every day in the East

On the 89th day of the war, Russian forces continued their attacks in the Donbas, especially on Severodonetsk. At the same time, the Russians also destroyed the Pavlograd bridge (photo) between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, says the Ukrainian head of the regional military administration. Severodonetsk and Sloviansk are the key to controlling the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

On the other hand, Ukraine says once again that it will not agree to an armistice with Russia involving the surrender of territories.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that between 50 and 100 Ukrainians die every day on the eastern front of the war. The worst fighting is centered around the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lisihansk in Lugansk. Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Lugansk, said in a local television interview that Sievierodonetsk had been attacked from “four different directions” but that the Russians had failed to enter the city.

The Russians bombed settlements in Krivoy Rog

Russian forces also bombed three settlements in the Krivoy Rog district, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mikola Lukashuk. Ten shells were fired on the village of Marianske, and two others hit the Apostolove community. A Russian rocket also crashed into the Samara River in the Pavlograd district. According to Lukashuk, there were no casualties and the infrastructure elements were not affected. The official assures that there are no Russian occupation troops in the region, CNN reports. At least one person was killed in a rocket attack on the city of Malin in the Zhitomir region, a senior Ukrainian military official said.

Ukraine DefMin: Russia’s losses

Ukraine’s defense ministry released a statement on Monday stating the losses it would have inflicted on Russian military forces since Russia’s “special military operation” on February 24: 29,200 Russian soldiers, 1,293 tanks, 3,166 armored vehicles and combat vehicles, 604 artillery systems, 201 multiple rocket launchers, 93 anti-aircraft systems, 204 aircraft, 170 helicopters, 476 drones, 110 cruise missiles and 13 warships / military boats.

Moscow-appointed mayor injured in blast

The mayor named by Moscow in the southern Ukrainian city of Energodar, home to the largest nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye, was injured in an explosion on Sunday, a Ukrainian official and Russian news agencies said. Andrei Shevtchik was appointed mayor of Energodar after Russian troops took control of the city and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on its territory. “We have precise confirmation that during the explosion, Shevtchik, the self-proclaimed head of the people’s administration, and his bodyguards were injured,” Dmitro Orlov, a Ukrainian official according to AFP.

British Ministry of Defense: Daily Assessment of War

In Monday morning’s analysis, the British Ministry of Defense reports that in the first three months of its “special military operation” in Ukraine, the Russian army probably suffered a similar number of deaths to that experienced by the Soviet Union during its nine-year war. years in Afghanistan.

London says a combination of weak and low-level tactics, limited air coverage, lack of flexibility and a front-line command approach that has only strengthened failures and led to repeated mistakes has ultimately led to this high rate. of casualties, which continues to rise as the Donbas offensive still remains active.

The British also point out that the Russian public has been sensitive in the past to the number of casualties caused by the wars waged by Moscow. As the number of Russian wounded, disabled and dead continues to rise on the Ukrainian front, ordinary Russians’ dissatisfaction with Putin’s war on February 24 and a desire to express it will increase.

UN: 100 million displaced people, a record

The war in Ukraine has helped increase the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide to more than 100 million for the first time, says the UN Refugee Agency. The agency said the war had displaced eight million people in Ukraine and left more than six million people. The figure should be “a wake-up call” for these destructive conflicts to be ended and prevented, according to the UN agency.

“The 100 million figure is staggering, worrying. This is a figure that should never have been reached,” said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. “This should serve as a wake-up call for us to resolve and prevent destructive conflicts, end persecution and fight the root causes that force innocent people to flee their homes,” he warned.

Russia wants negotiations

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky has said Russia is willing to resume peace talks with Ukraine and has given assurances that they have been suspended because of Kiev. “We are ready to continue the dialogue,” Vladimir Medinski, a Kremlin adviser in charge of negotiations with Kiev, said in an interview with Belarusian television. “Freezing talks was entirely an initiative of Ukraine,” he said, adding that “the ball is in the court” of the Ukrainians. “Russia has never refused to negotiate“, he said.

Rogozin: Russia will launch 50 new Satan 2 nuclear missiles

While saying it wants negotiations, on the other hand Russia plans to launch about 50 new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles by the end of this fall, Roscosmos space director general Dmitry Rogozin has announced.

The Sarmat missiles – known in NATO terminology as “Satan 2” – are to be made in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Dmitry Rogozin told Interfax news agency, which was taken over by the dpa.

Russia conducted the first test of its next generation of Sarmat missiles at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia in late April. Sarmat has a range of 18,000 kilometers and can carry up to 15 nuclear warheads.

This would allow Russia to reach targets around the world, launching attacks either through the North Pole or the South Pole. The first Sarmat missiles are to be deployed in the Krasnoyarsk region. President Vladimir Putin used the April rocket launch to launch threats against the West in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Russian girl shouted “Freedom for Ukraine” during a school holiday

In the middle of a school holiday, a junior high girl had an anti-war and anti-Putin message that no one expected. The girl is in the 11th grade and is studying at a high school in the town of Izberbaș, Dagestan. While at the microphone, the student said, “No, war! Freedom for Ukraine! Putin is the devil!”

Interestingly, the rest of her colleagues applauded her, while the frozen teachers did not even try to retrieve the microphone. The girl is in the 11th grade and is studying at a high school in the city of Izberbaș, Dagestan, and the message was sent when she received her award at the end-of-year festivity, reports the Ukrainian newspaper Pravda, which quotes the Telegram channel Russian “Republic”.

Poland shows further support to Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda has become the first foreign leader to address Ukraine’s parliament since the invasion, stressing that only Ukraine has the right to decide its own future. At the same time, Poland has decided to terminate an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the Yamal gas pipeline, Polish Environment Minister Anna Moskwa announced on Twitter on Monday. “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has confirmed the accuracy of the Polish government’s decision to become completely independent of Russian gas. I have always known that Gazprom is not a reliable partner,” said Anna Moskwa.

Germany wants the EU to impose an embargo on Russian oil without Hungary’s consent

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has expressed disappointment that the European Union has not yet reached an agreement on the Russian oil embargo. The official even said that Germany is willing to give up Hungary’s participation in making this decision, so that the embargo will be imposed as soon as possible.

“If the president of the European Commission says that we are doing this (imposing the embargo – n.r.) in the format of 26 without Hungary, I will support this option,” Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk, according to Reuters. “But I have not heard of this from the EU yet,” he said before meeting with political and industry leaders at the Davos Economic Forum.

Of the 27 EU countries, Hungary is the most vocal critic of a Russian oil embargo.