A second French armored convoy reached Romania

The second convoy with French military equipment, consisting of a company of Leclerc tanks, arrived on the railway in Voila station in Brasov county on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The military equipment entered the country on November 14, at the Curtici border crossing point, Arad county, and is intended to complement the technical means of the NATO Battle Group (Battle Group Forward Presence-BGFP) deployed in Cincu, MApN says.

The first convoy with French military equipment, consisting of armored personnel carriers, arrived in Romania on October 23.

The NATO Battle Group (BGFP) in Romania was established, starting in May, by transforming the allied multinational elements within the NATO Response Force, deployed in our country

At France’s proposal to take over the role of the framework nation, the French battalion deployed in Romania, considered the spearhead of NATO’s Very High Reaction Force (VJTF), forms the BGFP on the national territory, integrating, on a rotational basis , effective in Belgium and the Netherlands, also indicates the quoted source.

BGFP contributes to the increase of Romania’s military cooperation with France, and, implicitly, to the consolidation of the security of the Euro-Atlantic space on the Eastern Flank. Cooperation with strategic partners and the existence of relevant combat structures on the national territory contribute to increasing the defense and deterrence capacity in the context of the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Black Sea region.