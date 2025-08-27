The Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) announces the return of AccessABILITY Expo, Eastern Europe’s leading event dedicated to advancing the inclusion of people with disabilities. Taking place 18-19-20 September 2025 at the National Library of Romania, the Expo will transform over 5,000 sqm into a fully accessible hub for dialogue, innovation, and action — connecting businesses, policymakers, innovators, and the disability community to shape a more inclusive economy.

The urgency is clear. According to the Ministry of Labor, Family, Youth and Social Solidarity, as of March 2025, Romania counts 966,637 registered persons with disabilities, yet:

Only 17% of working-age individuals are in paid employment, the lowest rate in the European Union (EU average: 50.7%);

The employment gap between people with and without disabilities is 32%, well above the EU average of 21.4%;

4% face severe material and social deprivation, more than double the EU average.

These disparities underscore the urgent need for systemic change. AccessABILITY Expo is designed to address these gaps by creating a space where stakeholders collaborate, innovations are showcased, and inclusion becomes a shared responsibility. “AccessABILITY Expo is more than an event – it’s a business and societal catalyst,” said Lestat Monroe, Founder and Vice President of the RDCC. “We unite individuals, employers, policymakers, and innovators to challenge barriers, forge partnerships, and create opportunities that move inclusion from aspiration to reality. Building on the success of our first edition, 2025 brings stronger alliances, measurable impact, and renewed determination to deliver change.”

- Advertisement -

Estera Anghelescu, RDCC President, Recruitment & Employer Branding Director at Kaufland Romania the main partner of the event, reflected on the event’s origins: “The first edition of AccessABILITY Expo confirmed something essential: there is a real and deep need in Romanian society for a dedicated space that fosters honest dialogue and collaboration between people with disabilities, public institutions, private companies, and non-governmental organizations. An event that not only facilitates meetings between these stakeholders, but also supports the development of ideas, the discussion of challenges, and the presentation of real, innovative solutions.”

What’s new in the 2025 edition

The expanded program offers a dynamic mix of conferences, exhibitions, workshops, and experiential zones, all fully accessible. Over the course of three days, visitors will have free access to:

Opportunity Job Hub – Romania’s premier inclusive career fair, co-organised with Undelucram . Over three days, jobseekers can meet inclusive employers, attend on-the-spot interviews, receive one-on-one CV reviews at the CV Clinic powered by Kaufland Romania, get professional headshots, and join workshops on graduate schemes, mid-career pathways, and recruitment insights. This is the go-to platform for diverse talent to meet inclusive opportunities.

– Romania’s premier inclusive career fair, co-organised with . Over three days, jobseekers can meet inclusive employers, attend on-the-spot interviews, receive one-on-one CV reviews at the CV Clinic powered by Kaufland Romania, get professional headshots, and join workshops on graduate schemes, mid-career pathways, and recruitment insights. This is the go-to platform for diverse talent to meet inclusive opportunities. Romanian Accessibility Awareness Day Conference (RAAD) – The 4th national conference on workplace accessibility, gathering 12 national experts, case studies, and interactive sessions to inspire workplace change.

– The 4th national conference on workplace accessibility, gathering 12 national experts, case studies, and interactive sessions to inspire workplace change. Interactive Exhibition Area – Over 50 booths showcasing assistive technologies, inclusive health & wellbeing solutions, global medical tourism options, and educational services. The space will also feature NGOs specialised in the field of disability, offering advocacy, expertise, and community resources. A dedicated UPA Area will raise awareness about their social mission, enabling purpose-driven brands to connect with the public and stand out for their positive impact.

– Over 50 booths showcasing assistive technologies, inclusive health & wellbeing solutions, global medical tourism options, and educational services. The space will also feature NGOs specialised in the field of disability, offering advocacy, expertise, and community resources. A dedicated UPA Area will raise awareness about their social mission, enabling purpose-driven brands to connect with the public and stand out for their positive impact. Early Intervention & Family Support Corner – Dedicated resources and expert advice for families and caregivers.

– Dedicated resources and expert advice for families and caregivers. Inclusive Cinema, Sports & E-Gaming Zones – A vibrant mix of culture, competition, and fun for all abilities, featuring: Accessible Film Festival – the first of its kind, organised in partnership with the French Institute. Inclusive Sports Activities – adapted sports designed for participation by everyone. E-Gaming Inclusion Competition – developed with the Bucharest Students’ League of Automation and Computer Science (LSAC) from the Politehnica University of Bucharest, showcasing accessibility and diverse ways of playing. Inclusive Board Game Area – adapted classic and modern tabletop games encouraging participation, fun, and social interaction.

– A vibrant mix of culture, competition, and fun for all abilities, featuring: The Tandem Stage – Fourth edition of the Tandem talks, featuring speaker pairs—life partners, relatives, colleagues—sharing real stories of collaboration, inclusion, and resilience.

Full event details, free registration, and program updates are available HERE.