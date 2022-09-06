Air passenger transport triples. What were the Romanians’ favourite destinations?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Air passenger transport increased three times in the first half of 2022, from 2.997 million to 8.936 million passengers, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The highest shares in terms of passenger transport were reported at Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest with 2.778 million passengers boarded and 2.649 million passengers disembarked; Avram Iancu in Cluj-Napoca ranks second with 542,200 passengers boarded and 518,000 passengers disembarked and Iasi International Airport comes third with 357,900 boarded passengers and 331,200 disembarked passengers.

In international passenger transport, the first ten airports of origin (where the passengers disembarked in Romania came from), established by number of passengers on regular flights, were: London Luton – 378,033 passengers, Milan-Bergamo – 218,043 passengers, Madrid-Barajas – 124,470 passengers, Istanbul-International – 124,300 passengers, Munich – 119,461 passengers, Vienna – 117,007 passengers, Brussels-Charleroi – 107,951 passengers, Amsterdam-Schipol – 107,570 passengers, Barcelona – 97,826 passengers, Rome – Fiumicino – 95,291 passengers.

By boarding numbers on regular flights, the ranking of destination airports is as follows: London-Luton – 383,060 passengers, Milan-Bergamo – 229,257 passengers, Munich – 133,583 passengers, Istanbul-International – 126,830 passengers, Vienna – 126,371 passengers, Madrid-Barajas – 125,279 passengers, Amsterdam-Schipol – 121,447 passengers, Brussels-Charleroi – 116,118 passengers, Barcelona – 103,168 passengers, Paris-Charles de Gaulle – 99,143 passengers.

The countries most incoming air passengers arrived from were: Italy – 731,510 passengers, the United Kingdom – 692,806 passengers, Germany – 454,109 passengers, Spain – 383,653 passengers, France – 232,713 passengers, Turkey – 156,017 passengers, the Netherlands – 150,568 passengers, Belgium – 130,133 passengers, Austria – 117,007 passengers.

By the country of destination, most passengers on regular flights were headed for Italy – 758,843 passengers, United Kingdom – 712,873 passengers, Germany – 486,306 passengers, Spain – 395,467 passengers, France – 248,078 passengers, the Netherlands – 168,263 passengers, Turkey – 160,139 passengers, Belgium – 139,984 passengers, Austria – 126,371 passengers.

The most significant shares in domestic transport were recorded by Henri Coanda-Bucharest airport – 49.7% of the number of boarded passengers, Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca – 15.6% of the number of boarded passengers and Traian Vuia-Timisoara – 14.3% of the number of boarded passengers.