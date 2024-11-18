This year, we have prepared three difficulty groups for training – beginners, intermediates, advanced, each with 16 places.

On November 23, 2024, from 10:00, we invite you to the annual charity sports competition to support the Păsări/BirdsAssociation, founded by Vlad Pop, dedicated to supporting the education of children with serious illnesses.

Cluj-Napoca is set to become a leading hub for fitness enthusiasts with CBC Fitness Corner, located in the heart of the city. Our state-of-the-art facility is designed to welcome individuals of all fitness levels, providing an inviting environment that fosters community, motivation, growth sessions, and nutritional guidance. Participants will have the chance to meet trainers and learn more about our personalized fitness programs.

“Our goal is not just to transform bodies but to enrich lives. Our mission is to build a supportive community that inspires everyone to live healthier lives,” said Cosmin Stanciu, Trainer at CBC Fitness Corner.

Since January 2024, Asociația Păsări has been awarding 100 monthly scholarships, totaling €110,000, to children in Romania diagnosed with severe illnesses, offering critical support to their families. To date, Vlad Pop has raised over €1 million, helping the education of 900 children with serious illnesses in Romania. In 2025, the goal is to support another 100 children.

Your company can contribute by the end of the year through Formular 177 or by redirecting 20% of the corporate tax paid to the state: Donate Here.

“Investing in children and their education means investing in the generation that will change Romania. I believe there is enough love in this country and its people to inspire each other, overcome fears, stay, dream, believe, and help drive change. Despite all challenges, this year, the community has responded with empathy,” stated Vlad Pop, Explorer, Asociația Păsări.

