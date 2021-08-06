Another 25,000 foreign workers for Romania: the quota to double this year

Romanian companies will be able to bring in more foreign workers than initially possible. The government wants to double the quota, reaching 50,000 in 2021. The Romanian Ministry of Labour has drafted a bill on this issues. Last year there was a contingent of 30,000.

The sole article of the Government Decision no. 1133/2020 regarding the establishment the quota of foreign workers newly admitted to the labor market in the year2021, published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I, no. 1326 of 30 December 2020, is amended and will have the following content:”For the year 2021, a contingent of 50,000 foreign workers newly admitted on the Romanian labor market is established. ”

According to the substantiation note of the project, for 2020 there was a contingent of 30,000 foreign workers, with 27,258 employment permits issued by the end of 2020, according to information provided by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (90.8% of total).

From the contingent of 25,000 newly admitted foreign workers on the labor market in 2021, until June 30, 2021, at the level of the General Inspectorate for Immigration, a number of 14,066 employment permits were issued (representing 56.3% of the total ), 2,122 requests for the issuance of employment notices being in the process of solving.

According to the information provided by the same institution, during 2020 there was a slight decrease in the number of applications for the issuance of employment notices (by about 5,000 applications less than in 2019) and in the first half of 2021, there was a significant increase in the number of applications (27.8%) compared to the similar period of 2020 (20,084 compared to 15,720).