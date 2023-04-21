Anti-discrimination watchdog notifies itself on Romania TV attacks following journalist Iulia Marin’s death

The National Council for Combating Discrimination has self-reported and will analyze the responsibility of the people who commented on the death of journalist Iulia Marin in several shows on Romania TV, the president of CNDC, Csaba Asztalos, announced on Friday.

32-year-old journalist Iulia Marin, who distinguished herself through her investigative reports at several top publications in Romania, was found dead in her apartment in Bucharest early this week. She was suffering from depression. Two days ago, moderators and guests on Romania TV, commenting on the journalist’s death, criticized Iulia Marin and her activity and made discrimination comments regarding her mental problems.

“We have taken note of this call and the incident itself. We had a discussion on our internal communication group in the board of directors and the decision is to start a self-referral in this case”, Csaba Astzalos told radio Rock FM.

“We will debate incitement to hatred and discrimination by violating human dignity (…) It is a real problem in Romania the stigmatization of people who have certain mental health problems, starting from depression (..) From what I understood from the specialists, it is extremely important for these people to be integrated into society, to be integrated into work,” explained the CNCD president.

Mircea Toma, a member of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), also announced on Thursday evening, in a TV podcast, that some members of the institution have notified themselves on this case.

“CNA has stronger tools than CNCD, and I think that the sanctioning system, beyond the fines that CNA applies and which we also learn about from CNA’s communiques, they have a very effective and dissuasive sanctioning tool: the suspension of the emission for a certain period of time”, said Csaba Asztalos.

In the last two days, the death of journalist Iulia Marin was qualified, on Victor Ciutacu’s show aired by Romania TV, by phrases such as: “Those people are mentally disturbed, they were producing press reports“, “Miss Marin’s pen is a weapon. Which used wickedly can destroy destinies“, “Wrong promoted as a media experiment” or “I wouldn’t let a person with mental problems work for me“.

Dozens of newsrooms, including Romania Journal, journalists, medical associations, non-governmental organizations and personalities from Romania have signed an appeal against the speech that incites hatred and discrimination practiced by Romania TV after the death of journalist Iulia Marin, only 32 years.

“It is not the first time that, in the audiovisual space, language and ideas that incite hatred are promoted. This time, the main victim is a person who can no longer defend herself: the 32-year-old journalist Iulia Marin, who died a few days ago.

Iulia Marin worked throughout an 11-year career at the publications Adevărul, Pressone, Recorder, Gândul and Libertatea. He did his job with dedication and talent. Her professional integrity and discernment have never been called into question. The journalist struggled with a diagnosed and treated mental illness for years, during which Iulia continued to work, as do millions of women and men in Romania, who work in conditions where they have various diseases, from cancer to neuroses and from heart ailments to diabetes or bipolarity.

Especially for people with mental illnesses, work, collective environment, responsibilities are recommended by doctors, as companions of treatment and therapy. Iulia Marin herself has repeatedly written how her work as a journalist and editorial life help her <who encouraged and supported me, gave me confidence when I no longer believed in myself at all, cultivated this confidence and lifted me from the reserve bank on which I had sat alone>”, says the manifesto published by Iulia’s former colleagues from “Libertatea”.

The dead body of Iulia Marin was found on Tuesday by the 21 police station in Bucharest and the owner of the apartment where the young woman lived, according to Libertatea.

Iulia Marin lived alone in the Militari neighborhood. The causes of death will be established by doctors from the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (INML) in the coming days.

Iulia Marin was born in Pitesti and would have turned 33 on April 30.

On social media networks, “Iulia had another dialogue with her audience, apart from the newspaper, informative one. She spoke openly about his struggle with depression, which he faced for years. In the title of an interview from the end of last year, Iulia said, for IQAds, that she has had doubts for as long as she has known, “as well as the impostor syndrome“, Libertatea reported.

“Iulia Marin has struggled for the last four years with mental health problems, with severe diagnoses, about which she chose to speak openly, including bipolar disorder. She has written about mental illness on both her Facebook page and her blog, „În terapie”.

“She was not ashamed to admit the difficulty of a constantly trying life”, her colleagues also wrote.