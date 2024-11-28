Anti-Georgescu, anti-intelligence, anti-CCR protest in Bucharest
Over a thousand young people and students are in the streets of University Square in Bucharest, Thursday evening, for the fourth consecutive day. They are shouting messages against both Călin Georgescu and the Constitutional Court (CCR) after the decision to recount the votes. It is worth noting that banners with messages against the secret services have appeared. This is a first in the history of pro-Western protests in Romania.
Since Monday, thousands of young people from several cities in the country have been taking to the streets, concerned about the fact that in the first round of the presidential elections, almost 23% of voters chose a pro-Russian candidate, with legionary and anti-EU and anti-NATO messages.
Protesters shouted anti-CCR messages and slogans, after the Constitutional Court decided to recount the votes:
“Shame on you, CCR!” “CCR, don’t play with democracy!” “CCR, serve the PSD!”
“Researcher in Romania – I defend democracy”, is the message on a young woman’s placard. “Democracy. Science = freedom, truth”, is the message of another young man on the placard he came to the
protest with. “No fascism, no war, no Georgescu in the 2nd round!”, “People tell you in chorus: do not vote for a dictator“, the people chanted.
