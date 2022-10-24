Armored vehicles from France reached Romania

Two convoys with French military equipment entered Romania, on Sunday evening, at the Nădlac border crossing point in Arad county.

The first convoy was composed of light armored infantry, and the second of heavy armored infantry, states the Ministry of National Defense, in a post on its Facebook page.

According to the cited source, the two convoys were met by the French colonel Alexandre de Feligonde, from the NATO Battle Group, alongside colonel Tiberiu Cojocaru, from the Multinational Command of the Southeast Division.

The convoys are intended to complement the technical means of the NATO Battle Group Forward Presence (BGFP) deployed in Cincu. The logistical operation to deploy equipment from the Mourmelon-le-Grande base in France to Cincu, on wheels, over a distance of more than 2,000 kilometers, began on October 18 and is called Operation “Balaur”, inspired by the mythological character from the Romanian legends, MApN explained.

The NATO Battle Group (BGFP) in Romania was established, starting in May, by transforming the allied multinational elements within the NATO Response Force, deployed in our country.

At France’s proposal to take over the role of the framework nation, the French battalion deployed in Romania, considered the spearhead of NATO’s Very High Reaction Force (VJTF), forms the BGFP on the national territory, integrating, on a rotational basis , effective in Belgium and the Netherlands, mentions the quoted source.