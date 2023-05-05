Author of the Belgrade school shooting: “I’m sorry I didn’t kill everyone on the list”

The 13-year-old boy who opened fire at a Belgrade school on Wednesday, killing eight students and a security guard, horrified social workers attending his interrogation after he said he enjoyed hearing the screams of the attacked children and that he is sorry that he did not kill everyone on the list, writes the Serbian daily, Kurir.rs.

“I enjoyed listening to them scream. I’m sorry I didn’t kill everyone on the list, but when I went out into the yard to change the charger, Molotov cocktails fell out of my backpack and I wanted to throw them, so the police couldn’t enter the school until I finished what I started. Then I panicked and realized the best thing to do was call the police. I put the gun down and called,” would the boy said during the interrogation, according to the quoted source.

All this time, the social workers who were present could not hide their amazement. They did not feel well while listening to him, a source told the daily Kurir. It was horrifying when the boy said “he doesn’t even feel sorry for his dead colleagues”. What particularly shocked the social workers during the interview with the minor was that he practically admitted that he somehow enjoyed killing, not only that he consciously planned the crime, but that he wanted it.

“The boy admitted that he often watched detective films, series, but also documentaries about mass murders, even those in schools. He was particularly obsessed with the documentary American Tragedy, which shows how the victims’ mothers suffer, but also how the murderer’s mother suffers because of what her child did. He saw that documentary several times and identified the killer’s mother with his own mother,” according to the quoted source.

The boy identified the killer’s mother in the documentary with his own, because he believed “that the woman has no empathy for his problems”. He wanted the mothers of his murdered friends to suffer as well as his mother. He saw that suffering, as well as the screams of frightened and injured children, as a kind of compensation for his mental pain. During the attack, which he had carefully planned for a month, the boy fired 57 shots, according to local media. The entire country, which has gone through difficult years of war, is in shock, and the president has announced the tightening of the conditions under which a firearm can be owned.

Carrying two pistols that legally belonged to his father, the boy first fired at the school guard and three students he met in the hallway. Then he shot his teacher and classmates who were in history class. The attack happened around 8:40 a.m. in Vračar, an upscale neighborhood of Belgrade. The teacher and six students were hospitalized, some of them with life-threatening injuries.

The boy, who turned himself in to the police, is 13 years old, is in the 7th grade and is under the age of criminal responsibility in Serbia. He will be placed in a psychiatric institution, while both his father and mother have been arrested.

Veselin Milic, the police chief in Belgrade, said that the attacker also had four incendiary bombs and had planned everything carefully. “He even had the names of the children he wanted to kill and their classes,” he said in a press conference.