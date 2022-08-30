Avram Iancu swam on the Chilia branch of the Danube

Famous Romanian librarian Avram Iancu, the first swimmer who managed to break a new record on October 31, 2018 by swimming the Black Sea, no less than 680km from Sulina to Istanbul without protection neoprene bathing suit, has now accepted another challenge, swimming on the Chilia branch of the Danube, an area of Romanian-Ukrainian border, today, August 30.

“The first and most important motivation is the pure pleasure of swimming. I want to embrace the great Danube at this delicate moment for it when its water level has reached a historic minimum,” Avram Iancu announced on Facebook.

He will swim in the Romanian waters of the Danube, and at the end he will enter the Musura canal and exit into the Black Sea, from where he will return to the Danube, towards Sulina.

In 2017 Avram Iancu swam the entire Sulina branch of the Danube, and the Sfantu Gheorghe branch three years later.

The swimmer from Petrosani invites the public to follow him through an application through which he will publish photos from the route.

“We will ‘map’ together the remote places of the water, flora and fauna paradise of Romania, of the place where the Danube meets the Black Sea,” he added.

Avram Iancu swam in Balaton Lake in Hungary, the largest lake in Central Europe, on August 3. He was also the first Romanian to swim across the Bristol Channel, which separates England from Wales.