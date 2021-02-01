Baby dies in Suceava after christening

A baby from Suceava who had drowned during the christening ceremony a few days ago has died in hospital on Monday morning. The baby was admitted in the Suceava County Hospital where had been hospitalized in serious condition.

The baby got sick after the priest had taken him out of the baptismal font.

The six-week baby would have swallowed a high amount of water. The incident took place at “Saints Constantin and Elena” church in Suceava.

Parents called 112 after they had realized the baby’s condition was getting worse.

“A one-month-and-a-half baby was found in cardiac arrest in the church after the baptism service. The baby was resuscitated by the SMURD unit that arrived on the spot. He was hospitalized in serious condition in the hospitals’ intensive care unit, was intubated and mechanically ventilated,” the spokesperson of the hospital Dan Teodorovici said on Sunday.

The arch-priest Doru Budeanu confirmed the baby had been totally immersed into the water, arguing that “the baptism is done by the Church’s ordinances, by the threefold immersion”.

The arch-priest also said he had talked to the priest who officiated the baptism and he said that the baby had been crying both during the baptism and also after he had been taken out of the water.