Bad weather alert through the weekend: Rains and cold countrywide, snowfalls in the mountains

Meteorologists have extended the bad weather alert till Monday. It be colder than usual for this time of the year and it will be raining countrywide. There is alert for sleet in some areas. A code yellow warning for snowfalls and blizzard is coming into force in the mountain areas tomorrow, April 3.

Moderate rains will be in force today as of noon till Monday, April 5, at 10:00hrs. The weather will be unstable, the wind will blow and the weather will be cold.

The rainfalls will prevail in all regions. It will be particularly showers and thunderstorms in the south and southeast. The water falls will exceed 20…25l/sqm, especially in the south, southeast, center and in the mountain areas.

The sleet and snowfalls will prevail in the mountains as of Saturday, wit mixed falls expected in Maramures and Transylvania, particularly on the night of Sunday to Monday.

The wind gusts will be reported in most regions, reaching speeds of 45…55kmph, and over 70…80kmph on the mountain high peaks, in the Eastern and Southern Carpathians.

The weather will get increasingly colder on Friday in the west, centre and north, and in the south and southeast on Saturday.

Weather forecast in Bucharest

The temperatures will significantly fall in the upcoming days in the Capital, with rains and hail in store.

The rains will start as of Friday evening till Saturday at 09:00hrs, with maximum temperatures ranging from 20…21C and the minimum ones 6…7C.

As of Saturday till Monday the weather will still be cloudy and it will rain. The rainfalls will be more intense on Sunday, April 4 and on the night of Sunday to Monday. Falls will be on average around 15…20l/sqm. The wind will blow moderately. Maximum temperatures will be down to 11…12C.