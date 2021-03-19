Bad weather alerts updated, snowfalls and rains in store

Meteorologists have updated the bad weather alerts. It is a code yellow alert issued in the mountains, while rains will seize most part of the country.

It will be snowing today until 8 p.m. in the mountains and in Transylvania. Snowfalls will also prevail in Moldavia and in the hill area of Oltenia and Muntenia. Falls will exceed 15l/sqm.

A Code Yellow warning is in force today in the Eastern and Southern Carpathians and in the Apuseni Mountains, with a new pack of snow to lay down.

Special forecast in Bucharest: Cold, rains and 8C

Meteorologists has also issued a special weather forecast for the Capital city. It will be cold on Friday, with showers and maximum temperatures of 8C. The sky will be cloudy and the wind will blow moderately.