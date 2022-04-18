Bad weather forecast extended: Snow, frost and temperatures below zero degrees. How will be the weather on the Orthodox Easter?

Meteorologists have extended until Wednesday the warning of cold weather, fog and snow, especially in the mountains. The new weather report was released on Monday and extended the cold weather that the Romanian meteorologists had announced at the end of last week.

Thus, until Wednesday morning, at 10.00, the weather will be extremely cold, and during the nights locally in the north and center of the country, as well as in the sub-mountain areas, the minimum temperatures will be mostly negative and there will be frost.

It will snow temporarily in the mountains and, especially in the high area of ​​the Southern Carpathians, a new layer of snow will be deposited. Isolated and transient precipitation in the form of sleet and snow will be in the rest of the country.

On Monday, the wind will blow in the east, with speeds of 45…55kmph.

Extremely cold weather for this time in Bucharest, too

The weather will remain particularly cold in the Capital for this time with maximum temperatures that will be around 11 degrees, and the minimums will be between 2 and 4 degrees, announces the National Meteorological Administration. According to the National Meteorological Administration, the sky will be more cloudy, and during Tuesday, it will rain lightly.

The weather forecast on Easter and May 1st

The temperatures will be low throughout the entire country in the upcoming two weeks, as well, April 18-Mai 1, with variations and increased risk of rainfalls.

In Muntenia, the average of the maximums will be gradually increasing, from values ​​from 11 degrees in the first two days when they will characterize a particularly cold weather, up to 20 degrees between April 25 and 27. After this interval, the air temperature will decrease and a regional average of maximums of 17-18 degrees will be reached. The nights will be cold in the first days of the interval, when the regional average of the minimums will be at most two degrees, after which the air temperature will increase to values ​​of 8 degrees, between April 26 and 29, and in the last nights it will drop to 6 degrees. – 7 degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher on April 19 and 20, then between April 25 and May 1.

In Transylvania, in the first days of the interval, the weather will be very cold, the average maximum being 8-9 degrees. From April 20, the average maximum will gradually increase and reach 18 degrees, on April 24 and 25, after which the weather will cool down, so that by the end of the interval the air temperature will drop to 14 degrees, on average. The average of the lows in the first two nights will be around -4 degrees, but will increase to 4-5 degrees on April 26. Subsequently, the average of the lows will decrease by the end of the range to values ​​around two degrees. The probability of precipitation will be higher on April 19 and 20 and between April 24 and May 1.

In Moldova, at the beginning of the interval, the weather will be particularly cold for this period, with an average of thermal maximums around 10 degrees and minimums of -1 degree. Then, the air temperature will rise, and on April 25 the regional average of highs will reach 18 degrees, while the minimum will be 8 degrees on April 27. By the end of the interval, the air temperature will drop, so the average maximum will drop to 14 degrees and the minimum to 4 degrees. The probability of rain will be higher on April 20 and 21, as well as between April 25 and May 1.

In Dobrogea, the weather will be particularly cold in the first two days of the interval, with an average maximum temperature of 10-11 degrees. After April 19, the weather will enter a slight warming process, so the average maximum will reach 16 degrees on April 27, then it will cool down, the average maximum will drop to 14 degrees on April 30 and 1st May. The average of the lows will gradually increase from 3-4 degrees, between April 18 and 20, to values ​​of 9 degrees, between April 27 and 29. By the end of the period, the temperature will drop slightly to 8 degrees, and the probability of precipitation will be higher on April 20, but also between April 25 and May 1.

In the mountains, the weather will be particularly cold in the first four days of the interval, when on average maximum temperatures of 0 – 2 degrees will be recorded. From April 21, the weather will warm up slightly, so the average maximum will reach 8 degrees, between April 23 and 27. After this interval, the weather will cool down, the average of the maximums will drop slightly to 6 degrees, until the end of the second week of the forecast.

However, later the average of the lows will gradually increase -8 degrees, between April 18 and 20, to values ​​of two degrees, between April 25 and 27, then it will decrease to -1 degree, until the end of the analyzed period, Probability for precipitation will be higher between April 18 and 20, as well as between April 24 and May 1.