Bear clash in Suceava forest goes viral

Spectacular images, with a confrontation between two bears, were filmed in a forest in Suceava county by an employee of the Forestry Directorate. The images posted on Romsilva’s Facebook page went viral.

“Very rare and spectacular images with a strong confrontation between two bears in a forest managed by the Broșteni Forestry within the Suceava Forestry Directorate, the extraordinary filming being made by our colleague Ionel Moroșanu”, the text accompanying the video states.

“Bears are territorial animals and have their habitat in the extensive mountain forests and the dense ones in the hilly areas. In search of food, bears make long journeys, using all their senses, especially the highly developed sense of smell. Their food is predominantly vegetable, but they also feed on fish, cervids, small mammals, even birds or bird eggs and insects. Romsilva – The Suceava Silvica Directorate administers, through the 24 forestry districts, over 270 thousand hectares of state forests”, says Romsilva.