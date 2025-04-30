Beer, the Undisputed Queen of May 1st – Four in Five Romanians Associate It with the Holiday

Four out of five Romanians (81%) associate beer with the May 1st holiday, which they mostly choose to spend with family or friends, according to a market research study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research at the request of the Romanian Beer Studies Center. Moreover, more than half of Romanians (52%) consider beer an important element of social interaction and a symbol of festive atmosphere.

“Consumed in moderation, beer plays a valuable role in supporting a balanced lifestyle and emotional well-being. This research clearly shows that beer will be present on most Romanians’ tables in the upcoming days, contributing to memorable moments. However, we must never lose sight of the fact that its social value, regardless of occasion, exists only through responsible consumption. Let’s not forget we also have the option of non-alcoholic beers, especially when we need to drive but still want to enjoy the taste of this beloved beverage,” said Alin Popescu, Secretary General of the Romanian Beer Studies Center.

Nearly six in ten Romanians aged 35–44 prefer to celebrate May 1st with family or friends, making them the age group most inclined to do so. One in two respondents (57%) say they are likely to drink beer on May 1st, with this option expressed by 67% of male participants and 47% of female respondents.

“May 1st remains one of Romania’s most authentic holidays, where socializing, the barbecue tradition, and beer create a unique mix of joy and belonging. Our research clearly shows that beyond age or preferences, Romanians see this day as an opportunity to reconnect—with family, friends, and cultural values. Beer plays a central role in this equation, perceived not just as a drink, but as a symbol of the May 1st atmosphere,” said Marius Luican, CEO of Reveal Marketing Research.

Barbecuing remains an essential part of the celebration, preferred by nearly 40% of Romanians—especially men and those aged 35–44. Meanwhile, younger people under 25 bring energy to cities and the seaside, choosing events and getaways to the coast as their way of kicking off the summer season.

The Reveal Marketing Research study was conducted online between April 15–22, 2025, on a representative sample of 1,015 internet users over the age of 18 from both urban and rural areas. The maximum sampling error is +/-3.1% at a 95% confidence level.

Another study: Despite Mititei’s Reign, Other Foods Gain Ground on May 1st

Mititei remain the stars of May 1st, but alongside traditional dishes, desserts are gaining ground, with demand doubling last year, according to an analysis by a multi-category platform that examined Romanian consumer behavior during International Workers’ Day.

On May 1st, 2024, the total volume of food orders increased by 25% compared to the same day the previous year, with mititei maintaining their top spot in consumer preferences. International Workers’ Day once again confirmed Romanians’ appetite for traditional dishes, especially among those who chose to celebrate in a relaxed setting at home.

“On May 1st, the undisputed stars were mititei. This iconic dish saw a 25% increase in volume compared to 2023 and accounted for nearly 30% of all traditional food orders delivered by restaurants. Demand was highest in major cities, with Bucharest, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, and Brașov topping the list,” the on-demand delivery platform’s analysis revealed.

Romanians rounded out their May 1st menus with burgers and sandwiches, fries, and other classic dishes like tripe soup, vegetable soup, papanasi, and sarmale with or without mămăligă. The highest number of traditional food orders came from Bucharest, Brașov, Pitești, Constanța, and Iași.

As for drinks, beer remained the favorite of the day, followed by soft drinks and water, the study further reveals.

Another notable trend last year was the sharp rise in dessert orders—pancakes, ice cream, and cakes—up nearly 50% from 2023.

Mititei or mici (both Romanian words meaning “little ones”, “small ones”) is a traditional dish from Romanian cuisine, consisting of grilled ground meat rolls made from a mixture of beef, lamb and pork, with spices such as garlic, black pepper, thyme, coriander, anise, savory, and sometimes a touch of paprika. Sodium bicarbonate and broth or water are also added to the mixture. It is similar to ćevapi and other ground meat-based dishes throughout the Balkans and the Middle East.

Romanians are having a day-off on May 1 when Labour Day, and the celebration is sometimes extended to a mini-vacation, like this year, when state employees, pupils and students are free also on May 2. Romanians used to take parks and forests by storm to have the traditional barbecue on Labour Day, or to go to the seaside for the May 1 mini vacation to mark the start of the summer season.