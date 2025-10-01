The National Meteorological Administration issued new severe weather warnings for half of the country on Wednesday morning. It will snow sleet in the mountains and a new layer of snow will be deposited, meteorologists announced. Yellow and orange codes for rain and strong winds are also in effect on Thursday and Friday, including Bucharest.

The weather will remain exceptionally cold across most of Romania until Saturday, with daytime highs between 7–17°C and lows of 0–10°C, lower in eastern Transylvania, according to ANM.

On Thursday, rain will gradually spread from the southwest across the country, with significant accumulations of 25–50 l/m², and over 70–90 l/m² in southern regions. Mixed precipitation is expected in the mountains, and above 1500 m, snow with blizzards will deposit a snow layer. Winds will strengthen temporarily in the south, east, mountains, and sporadically elsewhere, generally at 45–55 km/h, and over 60–70 km/h in Muntenia and Dobrogea.

- Advertisement -

Yellow and Orange Rain Alerts

Thursday and Friday, a yellow rain warning is in effect for western Muntenia and southern Banat (25–35 l/m², locally 40–50 l/m²). An orange warning targets Mehedinți, Dolj, Olt, Vâlcea, and Gorj, with 50–70 l/m² expected.

Strong Wind Alerts

Yellow and orange wind warnings cover Muntenia, Dobrogea, eastern Oltenia, and southern Moldova (50–70 km/h). In Teleorman, Giurgiu, Călărași, Ialomița, Brăila, Buzău, Ilfov, Bucharest, and Constanța coast, gusts may reach 70–85 km/h.

Snow Alerts

In the Southern and Curvature Carpathians above 1500 m, snow with blizzards will deposit 10–20 cm. In Caraș-Severin, Gorj, Vâlcea, Hunedoara, Alba, and Sibiu mountains above 1500 m, heavy snowfall may accumulate 30–40 cm.

Bucharest Forecast

Bucharest will be very cold with rain. Thursday: 10–20 l/m² rainfall, wind gusts 50–55 km/h daytime, 70–75 km/h evening/night, highs 10–11°C, lows 4–6°C. Friday: cloudy, windy, very cold, rain 25–40 l/m², gusts 70–75 km/h, highs 10–12°C, lows 8–9°C. Saturday: rain eases, temperatures rise slightly, highs around 13 °C, moderate wind.