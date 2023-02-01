Blizzard and heavy snow through Friday across most of the country

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Wednesday morning, a Yellow Code warning of blizzard and heavy snow. The wind will blow at more than 70 km per hour, blowing the snow. The mentioned interval is between February 1 and 3 during which heavy snowfall will occur.

Meteorologists are forecasting quantitatively significant snowfall in the mountain area, but also strong wind in several counties of the country. In the mentioned interval, there will be a significant amount of snow in the mountains, especially in the area of ​​the Western Carpathians and in the northern half of the Eastern Carpathians.

Precipitation in the form of snow will be abundant over 30…40 l/m2, and the deposited layer will be consistent. The wind will increase to over 70 km/hour, and at over 1700 meters the gusts will be more intense, over 90 km/hour, and visibility will be very low.

Transylvania and Oltenia are also affected by a Yellow Code warning issued on Wednesday morning by the ANM. During the days of Wednesday and Thursday the wind will blow with speeds of up to 65 km/hour.