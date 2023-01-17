Blizzard code red in 10 counties. Codes orange and yellow for severe weather in other areas as well

The National Meteorological Administration has issued a code red warning of severe blizzard in the Southern Carpathians, affecting 10 counties, at altitudes above 1,800 meters, starting Tuesday evening. Orange and yellow codes for severe weather have also been issued, with warnings affecting almost half the country.

The code red warning is valid from January 17, 10:00 p.m. to January 18, 2:00 p.m. According to ANM, at altitudes above 1,800 m in the Southern Carpathians, there will be a strong blizzard, with wind gusts of over 120-140 km/h, and visibility will be reduced to zero.

The counties affected by the code red alert are: Prahova, Braşov, Argeş, Sibiu, Dâmboviţa, Vâlcea, Gorj, Hunedoara, Alba and Caraş-Severin.

A Code Orange warning was also issued for the interval January 17, 10 p.m. – January 18, 2 p.m., with strong wind gusts and significant amounts of precipitation, at altitudes above 1,800 m in the Apuseni Mountains and the north of the Eastern Carpathians and at altitudes between 1500 m and 1800 m in the Southern Carpathians.

At altitudes above 1800 m in the Western Mountains and the north of the Eastern Carpathians there will be strong blizzards (gusts over 100-110 km/h), while at altitudes between 1500 m and 1800 m in the Southern Carpathians there will be strong wind ( gusts over 100-110 km/h) and mixed precipitation. Significant amounts of precipitation will accumulate, of 30-50 l/m2 and isolated over 60-70 l/m2.

The counties affected by the Orange Code are: Alba, Cluj, Bihor, Arad, Maramureş, Bistriţa-Năsăud and Suceava.

Other areas in the country are affected by a yellow code for wind and precipitation, between January 17, 11 a.m. and January 19, 6 p.m. Thus, in the mountains, in Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, Dobrogea and in northwestern Transylvania, the wind will had intensifications with speeds generally of 55-75 km/h. In the mountainous area, amounts of precipitation will accumulate in general of 25…40 l/m2. These will be in the form of rain, and at altitudes above 1500 m mixed.

The counties under the Yellow Code are: Tulcea, Constanta, Buzău, Braşov, Covasna, Harghita, Mureş, Vrancea, Bacău, Neamţ, Maramureş, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Bihor, Arad, Hunedoara, Timiş, Caraş-Severin and Mehedinţi.