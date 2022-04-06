Car crashes into the fence of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, catches on fire, driver dies

A fire broke out on Wednesday morning near the Russian embassy in Bucharest. A driver drove into the fence surrounding the building. The car caught fire and the driver died. Investigators believe it was a deliberate act.

Information on the incident at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest was also taken over by Nexta.

A car crashed into the #Russian Embassy building in #Bucharest, #Romania; after the collision the car caught fire. According to local media, the driver died. pic.twitter.com/Ttwud49eqU — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 6, 2022

The driver would be Bogdan Drăghici, the president of the TATA association, who was accused by his ex-wife of molesting his stepdaughter, according to Digi24 sources. In 2019, he was investigated and prosecuted in connection with this accusation. Yesterday he was sentenced in the first instance to 15 years and four months in prison for sexually assaulting his daughter. He was banned from leaving the country until May 26, 2022.

The gendarme who was on duty at the embassy this morning allegedly ordered the driver to leave the scene immediately, but he shouted something at the soldier and then set himself on fire.

In August 2019, Bogdan Drăghici was detained on charges of raping his stepdaughter a few years ago, and the acts of which he was accused were allegedly committed during 4-5 years. The complaint was filed by the girl’s mother.