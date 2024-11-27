This fall, the Conservation Carpathia Foundation is offering financial support through the Carpathia Fund to six local businesses in the Făgăraș Mountains area that combine economic development and care for nature. The Small Grants Program for 2024-2025 aims to contribute to sustainable development in communities, by protecting nature and capitalizing on local resources.

The Conservation Carpathia Foundation, together with its partner Conservation Capital, has finalized the selection process of projects that will benefit from support through the grant program. Out of a total of 15 applications received, six projects were selected for funding, each receiving a grant of 5,000 euros. The winning projects were chosen for their contribution to the development of local communities and the protection of nature around the Făgăraș Mountains. These initiatives demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and responsible development.

“Through the Carpathia Fund, we want to transform local ideas into concrete projects that demonstrate that nature can be a source of inspiration and prosperity.

“Whether we are talking about ecotourism, education, sustainable agriculture or traditional crafts, these local businesses are living examples that economic development and nature protection can go hand in hand. Our goal is to create a thriving community that is connected to the natural resources of the Fagaras Mountains,” said Istvan Szabo, Director of Green Business Development, Conservation Carpathia Foundation.

Selected Projects for Funding

“Bicycles for Tourists” – Casa Codrea, Viștișoara, Brașov County

The guesthouse will expand its services by purchasing bicycles, promoting a sustainable way for tourists to explore the surrounding nature. This initiative not only supports eco-friendly tourism but also offers visitors a direct connection to the annual Făgăraș Bike Trail, emphasizing the importance of conserving the area’s unique ecosystems and linking nature with sustainable community activities.

“Treasure Hunt at the Farm” – Văcuța Verde, Sărata, Sibiu County

Through this project, children will learn about farm life in an interactive way by participating in an educational treasure hunt. This initiative not only fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of sustainable agriculture but also instills environmental responsibility from a young age, shaping a generation that values nature and recognizes its essential role in maintaining ecological balance.

“Outdoor Culinary Workshops” – Delicacies from the Enchanted Glade, Bughea de Jos, Argeș County

An open-air kitchen will host cooking workshops using local vegetables and fruits. These workshops allow visitors to prepare and enjoy traditional recipes, showcasing the region’s culinary heritage. By promoting local and seasonal ingredients, the initiative not only enriches the tourist experience but also emphasizes the connection between nature and regional traditions while highlighting the importance of biodiversity and cultural conservation.

“Equipment for Premium Truffle Production” – Luna’s Premium Truffles, Albeștii Ungureni, Argeș County

The project will fund the acquisition of advanced equipment for truffle processing, improving efficiency and product quality. This enhancement supports the truffle producer in meeting higher market standards and promotes sustainable land-use practices. By leveraging local truffles, the initiative encourages the protection of truffle habitats and the preservation of natural diversity.

“Sustainable Transport and Efficient Production” – 7 Muscele, Valea Mare-Pravăț, Argeș County

The grant will be used to purchase an electric tricycle for milk transport and two cows to increase production and streamline operations. This initiative aims to improve operational efficiency and support the livelihoods of local communities.

“Themed Bike Trail and Local Gastronomic Point” – Wild Wolf Adventure, Rucăr, Argeș County

Funds will support the creation of a local gastronomic point and a themed bike trail, enhancing the region’s appeal to environmentally-conscious visitors. Building on the existing bike rental service, the trail will guide cyclists through part of the Făgăraș Mountains, showcasing local history, traditions, and biodiversity while promoting nature conservation. Tourists will also enjoy traditional dishes, deepening their appreciation of the region’s natural, cultural, and culinary heritage.

The selected projects will be launched this month and will be closely monitored for a year to assess their impact. Each beneficiary will invest their own resources and contribute financially to ensure the implementation of their initiatives.

Through these grants, the Conservation Carpathia Foundation continues to support communities in the Făgăraș Mountains area, promoting a nature-based economy and the active involvement of local entrepreneurs in environmental protection. Through its Green Business program, funded by the EU LIFE initiative and the Endangered Landscapes program, the foundation has provided consultancy and technical assistance to 25 local businesses so far.