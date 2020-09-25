Code Orange alert for heavy rainfalls almost countrywide

The National Meteorology Administration has issued on Friday two codes for bad weather: a yellow one and an orange one, which expires on Sunday morning, September 27.

The first code yellow alert is valid from Friday night, at 23:00hrs to Sunday morning, at 07:00hrs. The second alert, the code orange one comes into force on Saturday morning, at 09:00hrs and expires on Sunday morning, at 03:00hrs.

Under the code yellow alert, it will rain in all the mentioned regions, and torrential rains, thunderstorms, storms and hails will prevail during the night of Friday to Saturday in western regions, on Saturday in the north-west, centre, south and at the mountains, and in the eastern half of the country on the night of Saturday to Sunday.

The wind will blow wit 45-60kmph and with over 100kmph on the mountain peaks.

The wind gusts in Moldavia, Muntenia and Dobruja will reach 60-80kmph and the weather will get colder on Saturday particularly in the western half of Romania and in the rest of the country as of Sunday.

The orange code alert will hit areas such as Maramures, Transylvania and locally in Oltenia, Muntenia and Moldavia, there will be heavy rains, strong storms, hail. Falls will exceed 50…60 l/sqm and even 70…90l/sqm.

In Bucharest, the weather will be OK from Friday night till Satuirday morning, with minimum temperatures of 16…18C.

The weather will be fine till Sunday morning at 06:00hrs for this time of the year, but it will get unstable, with cloudy sky in the afternoon and in the first part of the night when there might be torrential rains, thunderstorms and hail.

The maximum temperature will climb around 29C and the minimum one will be 14…15C.