Code Orange for heatwave in Bucharest, 17 other counties. Temperatures to climb up to 40C

Meteorologists have issued new heatwave warnings for most of the country until Thursday. Areas in the east and south of the country, including the capital, will be under an orange code for heatwave and severe thermal discomfort on Tuesday, according to the National Meteorology Administration.

On Tuesday, in Banat, Crişana, Oltenia and locally in Muntenia and the west of Transylvania and Maramureş, the heat wave will intensify. Overall, temperatures will reach37 – 40 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, and at night they will not drop below 20 – 22 degrees and therefore the thermal discomfort will be accentuated.

The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The counties warned by meteorologists, in their entirety, are: Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Timiş, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Călăraşi and Giurgiu, and partially: Alba, Argeş, Caraş-Severin, Dâmboviţa, Hunedoara, Gorj, Mehedinţi and Vâlcea.

In Bucharest, the heat wave will intensify on Tuesday, and in the afternoon temperature values ​​of 35…39 degrees Celsius will be recorded, while at night they will not drop below 18…21 degrees Celsius and therefore the thermal discomfort will be emphasized.

The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. At the same time, half of the country is under a yellow code of heat and severe thermal discomfort.