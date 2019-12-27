Code Yellow alert for blizzard and snowfalls in 17 counties

The National Meteorology Administration issued an alert for blizzard and snowfalls countrywide valid as of today, at 22:00hrs through Sunday, at 22:00hrs. 17 counties will be under Code Yellow warning for strong snowfalls and blizzard.

The wind gusts will reach 45-50kmph in the country and 60-70kmph in the mountains. The wind will blow also in the southeast on Sunday.

It will temporarily snow in Transylvania, southern Moldavia and also in Muntenia and western Dobruja on Saturday, December 28, in the second part of the day.

From Friday at 11:00hrs to Sunday 20:00hrs, the following counties will be under Code Yellow alert for strong snowfalls and blizzard: Suceava, Neamţ, Braşov, Covasna, Prahova, Dâmboviţa, Argeş, Vâlcea, Gorj, Sibiu, Hunedoara , Botoşani, Iaşi, Bacău, Vaslui, Vrancea and Buzău.

It will snow in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians on Saturday morning and in most part of Moldavia, with a consistent layer of snow.

The wind will blow with 50-55kmph in most territories and with 70-80kmph in the mountain areas and on peaks, blowing the snow.