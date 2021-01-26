Code Yellow alert for blizzard in Bucharest, eight other counties

Romanian weathermen have issued a code yellow alert for blizzard in Bucharest and eight other counties. Snowfalls and strong wind will prevail in the regions of Muntenia, Dobruja, Moldavia and in the mountains.

The code yellow warning is valid as of Tuesday, at 23:00hrs till Wednesday, 23:00hrs, with consistent snowfalls expected in the southeastern part of Romania and blizzard in Dobruja, eastern Muntenia and southeastern Dobruja.

A consistent snow layer will lay down locally in the southeastern half of the country. The snow cover is expected to measure from 8 to 12 cm in Bucharest.

The win gusts will reach 55…70kmph in Dobruja, eastern Muntenia and southeastern Moldavia, stirring up the snow and significantly reducing the visibility.

The alert targets Bucharest, as well as such counties as Galați, Brăila, Tulcea, Ialomița, Constanța, Călărași, Giurgiu and Teleorman.

The wind will gradually gain consistence in the eastern and southeastern areas, with gusts reaching 50…60kmph. The wind will blow with 55…65kmph in the Southern and Curvature Carpatahians, and with 75…85kmph on the mountain peaks.