Cold snap ahead: frost alert, temperatures of minus 18C

Meteorologists have issued a weather alert vadid from Tuesday to Thursday, with the weather becoming frosty and temperatures dropping to minus 18 degrees. Meteorologists also announce intense wind gusts, which will further amplify the feeling of cold.

During January 11, at 20:00 and January 13 at 18:00, the weather will be extremely cold and it will be frost in the morning and at night.

The weather will become particularly frosty and cold in the beginning in north-west and center, with minimum temperatures of minus 15C- minus 10C, and it will seize the entire country on Wednesday to Thursday, with minimum temperatures ranging from minus 18C to minis 8C.

Maximum temperatures will be mainly negative.

The wind will blow hard in the eastern and southeastern Romania, with gusts reaching 50…55kmph, stronger on the seaside on the night of January 11 to January 12 and during Wednesday.

Code Yellow of strong wind in several counties

Meteorologists have also issued a Code Yellow alert for strong wind during January 11, 11:00hrs-23:00hrs in Bacău, Vaslui, Vrancea, Galaţi, Buzău, Brăila, Tulcea, Constanţa, Ialomiţa and Călăraşi. The wind will blow hard in eastern Muntenia, Dobruja, and in the southern half of Moldavia, with gusts reaching 55…65kmph. The gusts will exceed 65…75kmph in the Curvature Carpathians and on the seaside. Extreme cold weather in Bucharest, too The weather will be extremely cold in Bucharest as well, with minimum temperatures going down to minus 8C on Wednesday. The wind will be strong today, with gusts of 45…50kmph and a minimum temperature of minus 6C…minus 4C.