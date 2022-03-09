Day 14 of war in Ukraine: Bombings continue, 22 people, including 3 children killed in Sumi, about 5,000 evacuated

The war in Ukraine continues, entering its 14th day. There were bombings again during the night. The strongest explosions were heard in the Kharkov region, and anti-aircraft alarms sounded in Kyiv.

At least 10 people have been killed and 200 others injured in an attack by Russian soldiers on the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Lugansk region. Rockets and bombs left the city in ruins. A hospital was also targeted.

“The commander reports the situation. They fired several missiles in the north. A hospital was also targeted. There are wounded, there are 200. I immediately took a doctor on board, some soldiers, medicine and supplies. I took them to the north, the wounded. We took people to the shelter, we took supplies, medicines also to the shelter. We go through the city, we check who needs help “, according to a video message posted on Twitter by a military man, regarding the situation in the city.

Twenty-two people, including three children, were killed in a Russian airstrike in Sumi on Monday, regional governor Dmitry Zhivitsky said. He told the BBC that Russia had bombed a residential area in the north-east of the city during the night and accused it of “mass murder”. “Three bombs in one night … It was a terrible night,” he said. Nine people in one house were killed, six houses were completely destroyed and about 20 were damaged, he said.

Also during the night, about 5,000 people evacuated from Sumi arrived in Poltava, a city that has so far not been attacked by Russian forces.

More than 400 Ukrainians protesting against Russian occupation forces in the city of Kherson have been detained, the military command of Ukrainian forces has announced, according to The Guardian. Due to the resistance of the people of Kherson, the forces were trying to impose a police administrative regime, the Ukrainian command also specified. In a video posted by Timofi Milovanov, a professor at the Kyiv School of Economics, a furious crowd is seen protesting in the city and gunshots are heard. Timofi Milovanov claims that there are warning shots fired by Russian soldiers, but the protesters are not intimidated.

Day 14. Good morning. Video: Kherson – the only regional capital that has fallen. Ukrainian crowd of protestors gets angry after Russian troop start beating up a protestor. Russians open fire (in the air) and that does not stop but mobilize protestors. Pure anger and no fear pic.twitter.com/MQQJwyyVju — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) March 9, 2022

A children’s hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been destroyed by Russian airstrikes, the city council announced in an online post on Wednesday.

Ukrainian parliamentarian Inna Sovun wrote on Twitter that several injured and dead children are being removed from the rubble. “Putin has to pay,” she posted.

A children's hospital was bombed in #Mariupol. An air bomb was dropped on it.

Wounded and dead children are now being pulled out of the rubble.#Putin must pay for it! pic.twitter.com/Zkvvr5ky1b — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) March 9, 2022

The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of attacking the humanitarian corridor it had promised to secure in Mariupol. Ukraine will try again on Wednesday to evacuate civilians through six humanitarian corridors, including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Veresciuk said.

Mariupol, the port city on the Sea of ​​Azov, which has been without water, electricity or heating for a week, continues to be bombed, so the evacuation of the population through humanitarian cords failed on Wednesday. “More than 400,000 people are being held hostage by Russian forces,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba.

Corpses lie on the streets of Mariupol, hungry people enter empty shops in search of food and melt the snow for drinking water. Thousands of people are crammed into the basement, sheltered by Russian shells hitting this strategic port city.

Russia continues holding hostage over 400.000 people in Mariupol, blocks humanitarian aid and evacuation. Indiscriminate shelling continues. Almost 3.000 newborn babies lack medicine and food. I urge the world to act! Force Russia to stop its barbaric war on civilians and babies! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 9, 2022

Ukrainian troops have rejected Russian forces’ efforts to enter the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolayiv. On Wednesday, the Russians will cease fire at 10 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 GMT) to allow evacuation of residents of Kyiv and four other cities.

The United Nations Organization estimated that 474 civilians have died in the war in Ukraine since February 24, while other 861 were injured.

Ukraine must stand 7-10 days before Russia’s attack, so that Moscow cannot claim any victory and thus see its position weakened, a senior government official said. More than two million refugees have so far fled the biggest assault on a European country since World War II.

Russia is desperate for at least one victory, and the most likely targets are the city of Mariupol and the capital, Kyiv, says Vadim Denisenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.

The British Ministry of Defense also told sources quoted by The Guardian that the Russian troops had not succeeded a significant advance in northern Kyiv, while Ukrainian aircraft seem to manage to take down the enemy planes.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Sunday evening that more than 20,000 people from 52 countries had already offered to fight in Ukraine. Kuleba also urged Ukrainians living in other countries to start a campaign to promote Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed British MPs in the House of Commons from his Kyiv office. He recalled Winston Churchill, warning Russia that “we will fight in the woods, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets.”

The National Bank of Ukraine advises Ukrainians who intend to go abroad to keep their money on their card and not to go with cash. Abroad, Ukrainians can make cashless payments for goods and services using payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks. Withdrawing cash in the host country’s currency is also an option. When such payments and / or withdrawals are made, the conversion is made on the basis of a conversion rate set by the Ukrainian issuing bank (not the cash exchange rate), according to the quoted source.

Russian FM Serghei Lavrov will go to Turkey today to discuss with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitro Kuleba, according to Reuters. They will meeet in Antalya, after Turkey’s repeated offers to host negotiations and to mediate between the two parties.

US announce ban on oil, Germany, Hungary against it

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has announced a complete ban on imports of oil, gas and coal from Russia, while McDonald’s, Starbucks and Coca-Cola become the last Western companies to cease operations in Russia.

Russia and Germany’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, targeted by sanctions imposed by Berlin and Washington after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is “dead” and cannot be “resurrected,” U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland also said Tuesday. “I think Nord Stream 2 is now dead,” “It’s a big piece of metal on the seabed, and I don’t think it can be resurrected,” Victoria Nuland said in a parliamentary hearing.

However, Germany and Hungary have spoken out against the ban.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday that although Hungary condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine, it does not support sanctions against Moscow over a ban on Russian energy imports.

“Although we condemn Russia’s military offensive and also condemn the war, we will not allow Hungarian families to be forced to pay the price of the war, so sanctions should not be extended to oil and gas areas,” Orban said in a statement. following bilateral talks in London with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In her turn, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock justified Berlin’s decision not to ban Russian oil imports in response to the invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, saying such a move would plunge Germany into chaos and be more of a threat to the Kremlin. gain rather than loss, according to Reuters.

“If we stop these imports right now, we will not be able to move around in Germany tomorrow,” Baerbock told Bild’s online television channel, adding that key workers such as teachers and nurses could no longer get to workas power outages may occur.

Putin “bribes” Russians with incentives

From the other camp, Russian president Vladimir Putin tries to buy the Russian’s sympathy and support by offering them pension rises and holiday credits. Although the Russian economy is seriously hit by the unprecedented sanctions, Putin signed on Monday several laws that are significantly increasing the expenses. One of these laws allows the Government to increase pensions asap. Moreover, Russian Finance minister Anton Siluanov announced that families with kids from 8 to 16 yo will get additional allowances as of April 1. Another law signed by Putin is the one providing physical persons and companies with the right to ask “a holiday credit”.

A recent opinion poll conducted by Rambler & Co and quoted by TASS says that most Russian citizens are confident that are capable of discerning fake news from the true ones.

The majority (43%) of the surveyed Russians mentioned that they take their information from the online media, 25% watch the news on television and radio, 16% read the news on the messaging channels, 14% in groups on social networks. Only 2% still read newspapers and magazines.

The poll was conducted in the context of the blocking of two of Russia’s last independent news channels on March 1, the Moscow Echo radio station and Rain TV (known as “Dojdi TV” in Russia).

The dramas in the Ukrainian hospitals

Hundreds of civilians in Ukraine are getting killed and some other hundreds are injured in Ukraine.

One of the most heavily bombed cities is Kharkov, which had close historical and social ties with Russia. From the blocks and houses reduced to bomb debris, the neurosurgery center arrives small with serious injuries caused by splinters and bullets. Doctors are trying to save them from the constant threat of raids.

Among the injured there are a lot of children.

Oleksandr Dihnovski, head of the pediatric neurosurgery department: “We operated on four children with shrapnel or bullet wounds. Unfortunately, a little girl died. She was hospitalized the first night our country was invaded. There are two boys in another salon. A little boy who suffered a bullet wound to the head has regained consciousness and is slowly recovering. Another boy was hospitalized. He was in a building that was hit by a rocket.”

Oleksandr Dihnovski: “The operation is very complicated from a technical point of view and now we are stabilizing it so that we can carry out the operation.” Nurse: “That’s how we work every day, we operate under bombing.”

Sergei Kasyanov is the father of an eight-year-old boy, injured by a shrapnel. The shrapnel went through his jaw and stuck in his throat at the top of his spine. Sergei Kasyanov: “We were all at home, a shell hit our apartment and exploded inside, setting off a fire. We took a few things, documents and, as we were, in our pajamas, we escaped. My mother has been injured as well, she is in intensive care. She has broken ribs and spinal injuries, she was treated by doctors. The child is the most seriously injured.”