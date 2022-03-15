Day 20 of war in Ukraine: New bombings in Kyiv, Kharkiv, further civilian victims. Martial law extended by another 30 days

There were new explosions in Kharkov, Kyiv and Sumi in the 20th day of the war in Ukraine. In Kharkov, the second largest city in Ukraine, a fire broke out in the central market area of ​​the city, after heavy bombing.

On Tuesday morning, the Mariupol local council announced that 2,537 people had died in the city. New satellite images show the damage caused by the bombings in the city where the worst humanitarian crisis since the war in Ukraine is taking place.

The satellite images also revealed burned villages and scorched fields near Kyiv. The images were made public by Maxar Technologies and show the disaster in the areas affected by the bombing in Ukraine. Just 39 km north-west from Kyiv the satellite photos depicted that almost every house in the northwestern Moschun has suffered severe damages. Some house are still burning, while fields around the town are scorched.

At least two people have been killed in a bomb blast near a residential building in Kyiv, Ukrainian emergency services said. On Facebook, Ukrainian emergency services said an attack targeted a 15-story building in the Sviatoşin district of western Kiev, triggering a major fire. “Two dead bodies were found at the scene,” emergency services said, adding that they were able to rescue 27 people.

Early in the morning, several people threw debris and objects from the destroyed apartments into the windows. Another building in Osokorky, a neighborhood near the center of the Ukrainian capital, was bombed around 6 p.m. The two-story building was engulfed in flames, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

Shortly after the attack, a 10-storey building was struck in Podil, north of the Ukrainian capital. The first five floors were engulfed in flames, and several fire crews are now on the scene to put out the blaze. One person was transported to the hospital, emergency services announced.

Military attack on the TV tower in Rivne, death toll – 19. 10 victims in Chernivtsi



The death toll from the attack on a television tower in Rivne, in northern Ukraine, has reached 19, Sky News reports. Governor Vitalii Kobal said on Monday that at least nine people had died in the attack, but that there were still people under the rubble.

On Tuesday morning, a new report was announced that at least 19 people had died as a result of the attack. A Russian military attack took place on Monday on a television tower near the town of Rivne.

Following Monday’s bombing of Chernivtsi by occupiers, local authorities have announced the deaths of at least 10 people. The building of the National University “Chernivtsi Polytechnic”, the market, a wholesale warehouse and several residential buildings were also severely damaged.

Martial law extended by another 30 days

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent the Parliament a draft bill that asks the extension of the martial law by another 30 days starting March 24.

The Martial law is enforced when a country is in major social turmoil, in a time of deep crisis or at war.

Zelenskyy extends martial law in #Ukraine for another 30 days pic.twitter.com/x4781hdVJ2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022

New attempts for green corridors

The “green corridors” – for the evacuation of civilians – will operate today in the Sumi region, between 09:00 and 21:00, the authorities in the region announce.



In a new video message released during the night, Volodymyr Zelesnky said Ukrainian forces had helped 3,800 people flee fighting areas in Lugansk and Kyiv. UN announced that it will allot another USD 40 million to humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, Nexta reported.

Zelensky asks Russians to surrender

At the same time Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russian troops were confused, that the military was fleeing the battlefield and abandoning their equipment.

Zelensky addressed the Russian soldiers directly in Russian and asked them to surrender: “Russian recruits, listen to me very carefully! Russian officers, you have already understood the situation. You will not gain anything from Ukraine. You will take lives. There are many of you, but you will also die “But why die? For what? I know you want to live.” We listen to your intercepted conversations, we hear what you really think about this senseless war, this shame, and your state. We listen to your conversations with each other. Calls to family home. We hear everything and draw conclusions. We know who you are. Therefore, I offer you a choice. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, I give you a chance. A chance to survive. If you surrender to our forces, we will treat you as people should be treated – as human beings, decently. Just as you were not treated by your own army, in a way that your army does not treat ours. Choose! “

Besides the wiretaps, more and more Russian soldiers captured as prisoners held press conferences in Ukraine to talk about Russia’s invasion.

One of the prisoners addressed his mother, asking her not to believe the Russian leaders who say that everything is fine and that the civilian population is not suffering, according to Nexta TV. “They could kill me (about Ukrainians), but they protect me (…) Russia has committed crimes”, he said.

Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs go to Kyiv despite attacks

The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czechia will go to Kyiv on Thursday, despite the attacks on the Ukrainian Capital city, Reuters reports. They are to discuss with the Ukranian leaders, as the Czech PM Petr Fiala said in a Twitter post.

“Together with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, we will travel to Kyiv today as representatives of the European Council to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Shmyhal,” Petr Fiala said.

Slovakia decided on Monday to expel three Russian diplomats “for their activities in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”.

China denies intention to be part of the war

The United States has said that Russia has demanded military equipment from China, including missiles, drones and armored vehicles, and that China has “responded positively” to the request, the Financial Times reports. The United States reported to Beijing during an “intense” discussion session in Rome on Monday that this was a “historic mistake.”

However, China denies this version. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said his country was “not part” of the war in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

The Chinese government “does not want sanctions to affect China,” the Chinese foreign minister said in a telephone conversation with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, according to a statement issued by the Beijing Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Beijing rejects sanctions in principle, and “China has the right to defend its rights and legitimate interests,” Wang Yi said. He described the conflict in Ukraine as “a product of the accumulation and escalation of security contradictions in Europe over several years”.

Live protest on Pervii Kanal, one of the most important Russian television stations: “Stop the war! They lie to you here “

A woman broke into Russia’s most watched news bulletin on Pervii Kanal on Monday night with a banner criticizing the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, an extremely rare scene in a country where information is strictly controlled, writes AFP

The NGO, which defends the rights of OVD-Info protesters, says it is Marina Ovsiannikova, an employee of the TV trust, and reported that she was arrested and taken to the police station.

In a video previously recorded and published by OVD-Info, Ovsiannikova explains that her father, being Ukrainian and her mother Russian, cannot see the two countries as enemies.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been working for Pervii Kanal for the last few years, doing propaganda for the Kremlin. I’m very ashamed of that today,” she says. “I am ashamed that I allowed lies to be broadcast on television, I am ashamed that I allowed the Russian people to be zombified,” she added.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many netizens saluting the “courage” of this woman, in a context of brutal repression against all forms of dissent.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked Marina Ovsiannikova, a journalist from Pervii Canal, who defied Vladimir Putin and interrupted a show on Monday night to broadcast “No to War”.

“I am grateful to those Russians who keep trying to spread the truth, who fight against misinformation and tell real facts to their friends and family, and personally to the woman who went to the Channel 1 studio with an anti-war sign,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the Telegram on Tuesday, as Daily Mail reported.

“Those who are not afraid to protest. As long as your country is not completely closed to the rest of the world, turning into a huge North Korea, you have to fight, you must not miss your chance,” Zelensky added.

From the other camp, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the gesture “an act of hooliganism.

More concerning, today, 24 hours after she entered the frame during a live news broadcast, carrying a sign that read “No to War”, Marina Ovsianikova is reportedly missing. She was detained by police immediately after her action, but human rights lawyers told The Washington Post that they could not locate the producer of the TV channel Pervii Kanal (Channel 1), more than 12 hours after she was detained.

Russia accuses the West

Russia accused the West on Monday of trying to provoke an artificial default through sanctions for freezing Moscow’s assets abroad.

“The statements that Russia cannot meet its public debt obligations do not correspond to reality,” the finance ministry insisted, adding that “the freezing of the currency accounts of the Bank of Russia and the government could be seen as a desire by foreign countries to provoke an artificial default ”. For Russia, it is about its honor and not just about its future access to financial markets, he argued.

EU OKs new wave of sanctions, Spain seizes the yacht of Russian oligarch Sergei Chemezov

Meanwhile, the western countries kept on seizing the Russian oligarchs’ assets.

The European Union officially approved a new wave of sanctions against Moscow on Tuesday, including a ban on investment in Russia’s energy sector, exports of luxury goods and imports of steel products from Russia. The move will affect Russian oil companies Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, but EU members will still be able to buy oil and gas from them.

The sanctions will also freeze the assets of several businessmen who support the Russian state, in this category being found the owner of the Chelsea football club, Roman Abramovich.

A nearly 128 million euro yacht belonging to a Russian oligarch was seized in Barcelona (Spain) on Monday as part of sanctions against Russia after invading Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. According to the Spanish daily El Pais, this is the Valerie yacht, which is said to belong to Sergei Chemezov, the head of Russia’s Rostec defense conglomerate and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US announces further aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden sent a new message of support for Ukraine on Monday night, announcing that Washington will continue to help Kiev with weapons, money and supplies.

“We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives. We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms,” Biden announced on the US Presidency’s official Facebook page. The United States Senate voted last Thursday for a $ 1.5 trillion budget package for the US executive, which includes $ 13.6 billion to reach Ukraine as financial support for the country. Another journalist injured A British journalist who reported for Fox News in Ukraine about the war was injured and hospitalized near Kyiv on Monday, the American television station announced. “This is a harsh reminder to all journalists who risk their lives every day to transmit information from a war zone,” the channel’s representatives said in a statement. “Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.” Hall has been reporting on the war from Kyiv, which Russian forces have been attempting to encircle and capture for weeks. He has three young daughters at home. A day ago, an American journalist was killed and another one injured in Irpin, in Kyiv’ northwestern suburbs. Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old independent photographer and director, was shot in the back of the head while driving, according to a Ukrainian doctor.