Day 55of war. The battle for Donbas kicked off

Russia’s large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region is ongoing, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. In turn, a Ukrainian official said that there is no city or village where you can be safe in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities say at least 17 people have been killed in the Russian bombing of several cities in the country, seven of them after several missiles hit the city of Lviv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday announced the start of Russia’s offensive against eastern Ukraine, partly in the hands of pro-Russian separatists and where bloody fighting has intensified. “We can now say that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the entire Russian army is now devoted to this offensive,” he said in a televised speech. “We will fight, no matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here. We will defend ourselves,” he said.

The Ukrainian governor of the Lugansk region, Serhii Gaidai, had also announced the launch of an offensive by Russian troops against eastern Ukraine. “It’s hell. The offensive has started, the one we’ve been talking about for weeks,” he said on Facebook. “There are battles in Rubyne and Popasna, uninterrupted fighting in other peaceful cities,” he added.

Igor Zhovkva, the adviser on diplomacy to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said there was “no single place” in Ukraine that would be safe now after Monday’s Russian coups in Lviv. “There is no place left, no city or village where it is safe now in Ukraine,” Zhovkva told CNN. “That’s what [the Russians] have been trying to implement since the beginning of the war. Because look, they’re not just fighting the military. They’re not just fighting the military infrastructure. They’re fighting the Ukrainian civilians,” he said. He pleaded for additional military aid so that Ukraine could “win” the war. “Please support Ukraine with more weapons and we will be able to win,” Zhovkva said.

Commander of the Azov Regiment: Russians intentionally fire on the Azovstal plant, where women and children are housed

A commander of the Azov regiment points out in a post on the Telegram that the Russians are deliberately firing on the Azovstal plant, where “people of all ages, women, children and families of Mariupol defenders” are sheltering. Lieutenant-Colonel Denis Prokopenko is the commander of one of the Ukrainian units defending the port city of Mariupol.

According to Prokopenko, those who took refuge in the factory found there “the only shelter available next to the Ukrainian soldiers, who are still defending the city from the Russian invaders”.

“The Russian occupiers and their representative in Lugansk / Donetsk know about civilians and are voluntarily firing on the factory. I use free-falling bombs, missiles, bunker bombs and all kinds of artillery, both ground and naval, “said Prokopenko.

“The city’s theater, maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens and homes have been destroyed by those who now offer evacuation and safety to civilians. They are the same people and no one believes them,” he added.

The first shipments of US military equipment sent to Ukraine reached the border

The first shipments of the new US military aid tranche for Ukraine have already reached the country’s borders to be handed over to the Ukrainian army, the Pentagon said on Monday. At the end of last week, “four flights arrived from the United States in the region, with various equipment,” a senior US Defense Department official said on condition of anonymity.

A fifth flight is expected to arrive in the next 24 hours, “five flights in as many days” since the new $ 800 million tranche of military aid to Ukraine was announced on Wednesday by President Joe Biden.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the first shipment had arrived 48 hours after the signing of the executive order authorizing the arms shipment, an “unprecedented” speed.

He said that troops deployed on the eastern flank of NATO since the beginning of the Russian invasion will begin “in the coming days” to train Ukrainian soldiers in maneuvering M777 Howitzer cannons, state-of-the-art artillery pieces that the United States has decided to hand over for the first time to the Ukrainian army.

Macron says he has stopped talking to Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron says his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin has ceased after massacres in Bucha and other Russian-invaded Ukrainian cities, reports The Guardian. “Since the massacres we discovered in Bucha and other cities, the war has taken another turn, so I haven’t spoken directly to him since, but I don’t rule out doing it in the future,” Macron told a television station.

Asked why he did not follow the example of other European leaders and did not go to Kyiv, Macron said that no further demonstration of support was needed and that at some point he would go there. “I will return to Kyiv, but I will go there to do something useful, not just travel there,” Macron said, adding that he had spoken about 40 times since the start of the war with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.