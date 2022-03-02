DefMin: 22 planes from 3 NATO countries deployed in Romania. The airspace is protected

22 aircraft from three NATO member countries are deployed in Romania during this period, so that the airspace is protected, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense (MapN) announced on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the planes are deployed at Fetești Air Base 86 and Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 57. They carry out Reinforced Air Police missions under NATO command and at the same time carry out trainings with the Romanian Air Force aircraft, contributing to the development of the reaction and deterrence capacity.

These are 8 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft (four of which have been performing with the Romanian Air Force since December) by the Italian Air Force, 6 Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the German Air Force and 8 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft of the United States of America (USAFE).

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the activities are taking place in the context in which the NATO Response Force was activated for the first time on February 24th.

“The missions are a concrete proof of the high level of cooperation, conveying a strong message of solidarity between NATO allies,” said representatives of the Ministry of Defense.