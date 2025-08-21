Direct Train to Link Bucharest and Kyiv via Chișinău Soon

Romania and Ukraine will once again be connected by rail through a train that will soon run between Bucharest and Kyiv, Romanian Ambassador to Ukraine Alexandru Victor Micula said in an interview with Ukrinform. The railway route had not been used for more than five years.

“We carried out the technical test between August 7–9. We are waiting to see what the technicians say, because we are talking about four carriages that will depart from Kyiv and arrive in Bucharest via Chișinău,” Micula explained. The diplomat stressed that the decision to resume train services between Bucharest and Kyiv carries symbolic significance.

“It is a long journey, but it is a direct connection between our capitals, which will contribute to the other bridges we are building: cultural, economic, and humanitarian bridges,” Micula emphasized.

The rail distance between Bucharest and Kyiv is 1,227 km, and a conventional passenger train used to take 25–26 hours when a direct service existed. Of the total distance, 500 km were on Romanian territory. The train departed in the morning from Bucharest North Station and included a Ukrainian Railways sleeper car. The trial run will be carried out with two carriages without passengers, State Secretary at the Ministry of Transport Ionel Scrioșteanu said earlier this month, quoted by Club Feroviar.

He specified, during a press conference in the town of Darabani (Botoșani County), that the direct rail link between Kyiv and Bucharest will be made via the Republic of Moldova, by attaching four Ukrainian Railways passenger carriages to the “Friendship Train” running between Bucharest and Chișinău.

The journey will be long: Bucharest to Chișinău takes 13 hours, while Chișinău–Kyiv requires at least 17 hours.

New border checkpoints

According to Micula, the new border checkpoint linking Sighetu Marmației in Romania and Bila Tserkva in Ukraine will also open this year.

“This will be a major project due to the capacity that checkpoint will have, and because in that area of our common border we do not have many crossing points,” Micula explained.

Currently, Romania and Ukraine are discussing two completely new checkpoints and are planning to expand the Porubne-Siret crossing.

“We will expand the number of lanes for trucks. I believe the Ukrainian side will be ready by the end of this year to increase from two to six lanes in each direction for trucks. And I think we will be ready by April next year at the latest,” Micula noted. Among other things, the Romanian ambassador mentioned trilateral projects being implemented by Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania.

“I believe that, as a neighboring country, all investments we have together with Ukraine at the border also contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction. And in many projects, we work in a trilateral format with the Republic of Moldova, since most of the infrastructure Ukraine is building on its border with Moldova must be mirrored on Moldova’s border with Romania, so that goods and people leaving Ukraine into Moldova to reach the European Union can benefit from the necessary infrastructure,” Micula added.

The ambassador also mentioned that Mayor Nicușor Dan intends to visit Ukraine this autumn at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.