ECHR warns over Romania’s lack of progress in executing 17 judgments concerning the non-implementation of domestic court decisions

The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers has exhorted the Romanian authorities to implement the outstanding individual measures and to adopt legislative reforms to prevent similar violations of the European Convention on Human Rights as those found by the European Court of Human Rights in 17 judgments concerning the non-implementation or delayed implementation of final domestic court decisions or arbitral awards delivered against the State or State-controlled companies.

In an Interim Resolution on this group of judgments – which concerns 86 applications (Săcăleanu group v. Romania) – the Committee of Ministers expressed its deep concern that, 16 years after the execution process began, and in spite of its previous calls in this regard, the authorities have not submitted any information attesting progress in the adoption of the necessary reforms nor given indication of any remedial action envisaged to overcome this impasse.

The Committee also expressed great concern at the prolonged absence of information attesting the adoption of the measures required to provide reparation to many of the applicants, while welcoming the authorities´ recent steps to ensure that remedial action is taken at the highest level of government, in some of the cases.

The Committee of Ministers adopted the Interim Resolution during its quarterly meeting (8-10 March) to oversee the execution of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights.