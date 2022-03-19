European Public Prosecutor’s Office chief, Laura Codruța Kovesi went in Ukraine

The head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, Laura Codruța Kovesi, former chief of the National Anti-corruption Directorate of Romania, went to Ukraine on Friday, the 23rd day of the war, and signed an agreement with the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian prosecutor general, the talks also aimed at “confiscating the assets of war criminals”.

The European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kӧvesi and European Prosecutor Juraj Novocký met with the Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova this morning. During their visit to Ukraine, the European Public Prosecutor’s office (EPPO) and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine signed a working arrangement, according to a EPPO press release.

“The whole world is witnessing the suffering, despair and destruction that the war launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is inflicting to millions of your compatriots. We are humbled by your example, by the determination of the Ukrainian prosecution service to continue to work under siege, bombarded, on the verge of annihilation. We are convinced that your tenacity and courage will prove critically important once peace will return to Ukraine. Your investigations into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine will be essential in getting the wheels of international justice into motion as well as to allow the healing process of the Ukrainian and Russian nations to start,” said Kӧvesi, while conveying the support of the College of the EPPO to our Ukrainian colleagues.



The working arrangement establishes the basis for a close cooperation to protect the financial interests of the EU and Ukraine, through effective investigation and prosecution, and to bring to justice without undue delay all suspects or accused of crimes against the EU budget. It testifies to Ukraine’s recognition of the EPPO as a competent authority.

The European Chief Prosecutor also conveyed the readiness of the College of the EPPO to support our Ukrainian counterparts on their path to the EU with all the means at our disposal, within the limits of our mandate and expertise, as soon as this process moves forward.

The EPPO under Kovesi’s helm started to run a lot of investigations that have recently displayed more and more concrete results.

Bulgaria’s former prime minister Boyko Borissov was arrested two days ago after probes by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO). Bulgaria’s interior ministry said he had been taken into custody for 24 hours.

Officials told Euronews Bulgaria that the investigation was being headed by the EPPO and was linked to the alleged misuse of EU funds.

“A large-scale law enforcement operation is underway in connection with 120 cases of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bulgaria,” the press release from Bulgaria’s interior ministry read.

Borissov, the leader of political party GERB and Bulgaria’s PM as recently as 2021, was arrested late on Thursday in Sofia. Also detained were his media adviser Sevdalina Arnaudova, former financial minister Vladislav Goranov and Menda Stoyanova, former chairman of the parliament’s budget commission.