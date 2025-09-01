Explosion and Fire at Sebeș Factory, 4 People Injured

Four people, two of whom suffered burns on approximately 20% of their body surface, were injured in a fire that broke out at a wood processing factory in Sebeş on Monday, the Department for Emergency Situations reported. The two people who suffered burns will be transported by SMURD helicopters to two hospitals in the country, the Health Ministry also announced.

The Health Ministry announced that one of the two people who suffered burns is mechanically ventilated. She will be transported by SMURD-DSU helicopter to the “Pius Brânzeu” County Emergency Clinical Hospital in Timișoara.

The second patient will be brought, depending on his condition, to Bucharest, to the Bagdasar Arseni Emergency Clinical Hospital. No other victims with serious burns have been identified at this time, the same source reported on its Facebook page.

The fire broke out on Monday morning, following an explosion at a wood processing factory in the municipality of Sebeș. The Alba ISU announced that the Red Intervention Plan had been activated.

5 fire engines, 1 ladder truck, 1 SMURD ambulance, 1 multiple victim transport vehicle, 2 SAJ ambulances and a SMURD helicopter were assigned to the scene. 1 CBRN crew from ISU Sibiu and the robot transport vehicle from ISU Mureș were also sent to support.