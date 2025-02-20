Extreme cold across the country: Lows down to -23°C

Romania is going through the coldest period of this winter season, with temperatures dropping to -23°C. Meteorologists have issued a yellow fog code for several counties, and the freezing cold will persist until February 24.

After the heavy snowfalls of the last few days, temperatures have started to drop sharply. In the capital, the minimums will reach even -20°C towards the end of the week, and in the rest of the country, temperatures will reach -23°C at night. The lowest values ​​are expected in the Western Carpathians.

In the country, daily highs will remain negative, and at night values ​​of up to -23°C will be recorded. A yellow frost code is in effect until February 24, 20:00, with cold weather during the day and freezing cold at night.

Starting Tuesday, February 25, temperatures will begin to rise slightly. Values ​​between -6°C and 0°C will be recorded in most regions. Although spring will arrive with a slight delay, meteorologists estimate that we will have pleasant temperatures after this episode of extreme cold.

Yellow fog code

Meteorologists have issued a yellow fog code for Olt, Dolj and Mehedinți counties, valid until 11:00. Dense fog will reduce visibility below 200 meters and, in isolated cases, even below 50 meters, favoring the formation of ice on the roadway and sidewalks.

Weather in the Capital

Since 6 am, the temperature has dropped by 4°C at the Băneasa station, reaching -11°C, after the first frosty night in a series of five announced by meteorologists. At the Filaret station, thermometers indicate -6°C. Although the sun has started to appear, the streets and sidewalks are dangerous, with a film of water forming over the ice layer, which can cause accidents. In the following days, temperatures will drop to -20°C in Bucharest, at night, and temperatures of up to -5°C will be recorded during the day.