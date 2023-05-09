Extreme weather in May with storms, snow and frosty nights

Romania is going through a new episode with extreme weather, with blizzards and snow. Yesterday, in a few hours, it rained for a whole month in the northwest of the country, and today, the rains and storms moved to the center. In addition, the weather suddenly turned cold. Meteorologists have announced unstable weather for the next period as well.

Due to the strong wind, in Bistrita-Năsăud, the roof of a four-story building collapsed on several parked cars. Military fire crews intervened at the scene. A total of five cars were damaged. In some areas of Suceava county, summer is still far away. A new layer of snow has fallen in the village of Pojorâta. In the capital, temperatures dropped by 12 degrees from one day to the next.

“In the coming days we won’t talk about instability, because it’s getting quite cold, a rather polar air mass. We’re not talking about warm air from the Mediterranean that would cause instability, those conditions won’t happen anymore. We’ll have to we are used to such alternations, they will become more frequent in the context of climate change.As for the next few days, it will be much colder than normal until about Friday, with average temperatures of 5-7 degrees lower, and maximums between 12 and 19 degrees. And the nights will be quite cool, slightly below the norm, minimums only between 2 and 9 degrees. Moreover, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow through Maramureș and Transylvania it may drop to 0 or – 1 degree and let the frost appear,” meteorologist Mihai Timu told Digi24.

Meteorologists announce cold and rain until the middle of May, after which the temperatures will be those specific to the period, with slightly increased values ​​in the last week of the month.