Family of a Romanian woman who died in a car accident in Italy gets huge compensation

The family of a Romanian woman who died in a car accident in Italy received 1.8 million euros in compensation from an insurance company.

Adela Veronica S. was 43 years old and the mother of three children. She lived with his family for several years in Italy, in Verona.

On April 21, 2021, she left work and went to a store to shop, then went home, but was hit by a car on the crosswalk. Adela was seriously injured after the impact and died after 10 days of agony, in Intensive Care.

A 26-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the car, who will serve 11 months in prison, following a court agreement, according to Corriere del Veneto.

The investigation established that the driver did not slow down near the pedestrian crossing, being accused of culpable homicide.