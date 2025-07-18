The partner of Romanian TV star Mihaela Radulescu, Felix Baumgartner, who became famous worldwide with his stratospheric jump in October 2012, has died at the age of 56.

According to Italian media reports, the Austrian had a paragliding accident in Porto Sant’Elpidio, on the Adriatic coast. He fell into a hotel swimming pool, injuring a young woman, Der Standard reports.

According to APA, firefighters called to the scene confirmed that Baumgartner lost control of his paraglider after suddenly feeling unwell and crashed into a hotel swimming pool. He died at the scene, rescue services said. A few hours before the accident, Baumgartner posted a video on his Instagram account in which he was flying a powered paraglider.

In his last Instagram story, Baumgartner posted a photo of an airfield and the caption: “Too much wind.” He had recently shared images on Facebook of himself flying a powered paraglider from Fermo, on the Italian coast.

During the fall, Felix Baumgartner struck a hotel employee, who was hospitalized with neck injuries. According to Der Standard, the Austrian’s partner—whose name is not disclosed by the publication—was informed of his death. Baumgartner was the partner of Romanian TV personality Mihaela Rădulescu, with whom he had posted photos on Instagram just a day before the incident.

At the time of the accident, many people, including children, were near the pool area. Rescue teams stated that the tragedy could have been much worse. Baumgartner’s paraglider collided with a wooden structure next to the pool. Carabinieri, firefighters, and the Red Cross from Porto Sant’Elpidio responded immediately.

The area around the pool was cordoned off. The accident occurred at the Le Mimose holiday village, located two kilometers from the center of Porto Sant’Elpidio. The resort spans 30,000 square meters.

Felix Baumgartner was born in Salzburg, Austria, and was also a trained helicopter pilot. Baumgartner was mostly known for his spectacular jumps from skyscrapers, bridges and natural formations.

Baumgartner’s most famous stunt took place on October 14, 2012, when the Austrian skydiver jumped from the stratosphere at an altitude of 38,969 meters. He became the first person to break the sound barrier in free fall. The historic jump also set three world records: the highest manned balloon flight, the highest altitude free-fall jump, and the fastest free fall ever recorded—reaching a speed of 1,357.6 km/h (843.6 mph).

In recent years, he attracted attention for his political views, publicly criticizing the migration policies of Germany and Austria. He controversially claimed that a “moderate dictatorship” would be a better form of government than a democracy “incapable of achieving anything,” according to APA, as cited by Der Standard.

Just hours before Felix Baumgartner died, the champion filmed his girlfriend during their vacation in Italy. Mihaela Rădulescu appears in the images tanned and smiling, dressed in a light-colored outfit, while Ed Sheeran’s song “Perfect” is playing in the background.

Mihaela Rădulescu and Felix Baumgartner had been together for 11 years. They met during an interview the athlete gave to the star.

Investigators do not exclude any hypothesis in the death case

The Air Safety Agency has recovered the plane in which Felix Baumgartner crashed and is investigating possible technical problems. The first hypothesis, however, remains that the Austrian was injured during the flight.

“Investigators are not ruling out any hypothesis at all,” reports Digi24’s correspondent in Italy, Adela Mocanu. “They want to see if there was a technical problem, a problem that caused the athlete to lose control of the aircraft. This plane in which he made his last flight was recovered by the Italian flight safety authority. It will be closely examined in order to uncover any irregularities.”

The device is a powered paraglider, a type of device that Felix Bongarner has tested in the past, including here, on the Adriatic coast. In fact, he has also been to this area and made several flights, also with a paramotor. It is not known exactly if it is the same device that he used now during his last flight.