Fire Breaks Out at Historic Mărul de Aur Restaurant in Bucharest
A fire broke out on Thursday at the building of the former Mărul de Aur/The Golden Apple restaurant on Sevastopol Street, in Sector 1 of the Capital. Representatives of the Bucharest-Ilfov ISU are intervening with 8 fire trucks. A RO-Alert warning message has also been issued.
The fire is inside the building and on the roof, according to ISUBIF. At the same time, firefighters are working from a height, using a ladder truck. 8 fire trucks are involved in the intervention.
The building that caught fire is located between blocks of flats, so the smoke can enter the homes.
A message was also issued to inform and warn the population through the R0-Alert system.
According to firefighters, this location was previously used to extinguish a fire in December 2024.
