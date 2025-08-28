Fire Breaks Out at Historic Mărul de Aur Restaurant in Bucharest

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A fire broke out on Thursday at the building of the former Mărul de Aur/The Golden Apple restaurant on Sevastopol Street, in Sector 1 of the Capital. Representatives of the Bucharest-Ilfov ISU are intervening with 8 fire trucks. A RO-Alert warning message has also been issued.

The fire is inside the building and on the roof, according to ISUBIF. At the same time, firefighters are working from a height, using a ladder truck. 8 fire trucks are involved in the intervention.

The building that caught fire is located between blocks of flats, so the smoke can enter the homes.

A message was also issued to inform and warn the population through the R0-Alert system.

According to firefighters, this location was previously used to extinguish a fire in December 2024.

This building, known as a former restaurant, has a rich history, more specifically it was the home of Princess Elisabeth, once Queen of Greece, daughter of Queen Maria and King Ferdinand. The house at 163 Calea Victoriei was built in 1925 for Marie Angèle Polizu-Micșunești. In 1927, the building was purchased by Princess Elisabeth and modified/extended according to the project of arch. George Matei Cantacuzino. The building later became the Clubul Marii Industrii, and from the 1950s it housed the Union of Journalists for several decades. After 1989 it hosted the Clubul Milionarilor, then the building was brutally transformed to accommodate the “Mărul de Aur” restaurant. In the end, it was abandoned. After the fire in the winter of 2024, only the columns at the main entrance remained from the historic monument building.