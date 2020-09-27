First snow of this season on Transalpina

The first snow of this season has been reported on Transalpina, one of the highest mountain road in Romania.

The temperatures have dropped by 1C during the weekend and rain has gradually turned into sleet and snowfall and the road has been covered with a consistent snow pack.

Last year, the first snowfall of the seasons was reported at the end of October.

Transalpina alpine road, also known as the “King’s Road” or the “Devil’s Path” and, next to Transfagararasan, is one of the highest roads in Romania.

The Transalpina or DN67C located in the Parang Mountains is linking Novaci, south of Parang, to Sebes in the north. It is usually closed down for traffic starting November and remains closed till May or June.