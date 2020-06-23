Floods in over 90 localities, woman dead after drowning in Vaslui

Hundreds of households have been flooded by the recent rainfalls in Moldavia and Transylvania. The worst situation is in Vaslui, where a woman died after being taken by the flood. Several national roads in Moldavia and Transylvania were blocked today due to floods, while in Alba county five railway routes are halted after the flood-wave.

On Monday, torrential rains have wreaked havoc in 19 counties: Arad, Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Hunedoara, Harghita, Ilfov, Mureș, Neamț, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea and Vrancea. The most affected counties are Alba, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Harghita, Mureș, Neamț and Suceava, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

Firefighters have taken water from 171 houses, 286 courtyards and 98 basements.

In a village in Vaslui, a 77-year-old woman was taken by the flood on Monday afternoon. She was found dead on Tuesday morning.

In Aiud, Alba county an entire family – two adults and a 9-month baby- was evacuated from a flooded household.

People were also evacuated in Oravita, Caras-Severin county, but also from villages in Botosani county.

Also in Botosani, the flood caught a car, with the four passengers being trapped in the vehicle. The firemen’s intervention was needed to take them out of the car.