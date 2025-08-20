Fundraising campaign to equip frontline ambulances in Ukraine

SoftServe, a global provider of IT consulting and digital services, together with the famous Ukrainian band Okean Elzy, have launched the campaign “Life Waves” – a humanitarian initiative aimed at raising $360,000 to equip frontline ambulances in Ukraine with protection systems against digital signals. These systems are designed to jam signals used for geolocation, reducing by up to 90% the risk of ambulances becoming targets of enemy attacks.

Life Waves. Powered by Okean Elzy is implemented through the Open Eyes charity fund, created by SoftServe in 2014. The purpose of this initiative is to support frontline medics by raising funds for the purchase of 50 digital signal protection systems – essential for the safety of medical teams and patients. A single frontline ambulance saves between 35–45 lives per month, and equipping 50 ambulances with these systems means offering a real chance of survival to over 20,000 people each year.

Each system will include customized modules, tailored to the specific needs of each brigade, and will be installed on ambulances already delivered by Open Eyes. So far, the fund has donated 328 ambulances, 30 of which were purchased in collaboration with Okean Elzy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Currently, the first 7 protection systems for medical evacuation vehicles are already deployed on the frontline.

„During frontline evacuations, everything depends on how far we can advance, and signal protection is crucial. These systems do not only protect vehicles – they protect lives: doctors, drivers, paramedics, and the wounded we are evacuating,” said a sergeant major and paramedic from the 82nd Air Assault Brigade, known under the callsign “Marine”.

„Life Waves is a response to this threat – a project where each system delivered becomes a wave of resistance against signals that could cost lives. These technologies interfere with drones and digital targeting tools that attempt to block medical transports. It is about active defense, a protective radio noise that disrupts the enemy’s plans and offers a real chance to those still on board,” explained Viktoriia Mishchuk, Director of the Open Eyes charitable foundation.

Okean Elzy’s audience has contributed to fundraising by participating in auctions of symbolic artifacts offered by the band or through donations made in exchange for charity merchandise available at their concerts. Donations could also be made via the foundation’s official website.

Supporting frontline medics remains one of the fundamental priorities of the Open Eyes charitable fund, founded by SoftServe. The team works closely with medical units to provide not only ambulances but also vital life-saving equipment: defibrillators, stretchers, oxygen tanks, ventilators, life-support systems, and other specialized medical devices.