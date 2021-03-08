Gov’t considers tightening restrictions

The Government considers tightening traveling restrictions due to the increase of new Covid-19 infections. Sources from the government revealed that the Executive is to change the hour from which movement restrictions are enforced at night.

Therefore, movement outside the house will be banned starting 22:00hrs, instead of 23:00hrs. The opening hours of the restaurants will be also amended, they will be closed art 22:00hrs.

The decision are due to be taken on Wednesday.

Asked on Monday if the Government is taking into consideration to enforce tighter restrictions, PM Florin Citu replied: “We’ll analyse the situation, we’ll see the evolution. At this moment there are measures in place, we enforce those ones.”

Authorities enforced the movement ban during night in November last year. People who want to go out from 23:00hrs to 05:00hrs can do it provided they have an affidavit. Other measures taken back then are the obligation to wear face masks outdoors and short schedule for stores.