Heat wave and storms in the upcoming two weeks

The weather will be hot in the next two weeks across the country, with maximum temperatures of up to 34 degrees Celsius. The probability of showers will be high, according to the weather forecast published by the National Meteorology Administration for the period June 20 – July 3.

In Banat, in the first week, the thermal values ​​will be 30-33 degrees, regionally averaged (the highest values ​​will be recorded on June 20, 25, 26 and 27). After June 27, the variations will be insignificant from one day to the next, so that, on a regional average, the maximums will be around 32 degrees. The night thermal regime will be characterized in the period 20 – 24 June of values ​​between 14 and 17 degrees, on average.

Between June 25 and 29, the lows will be around 18 degrees, then by the end of the interval they will drop slightly to 16 degrees, regionally averaged. The probability of rain will be higher on June 22.

In Crişana, on the first day of the interval, the average maximum will be 32-33 degrees, then it will decrease to 28 degrees, a value that will characterize the interval 21-23 June. The average of the highs will increase to 34 degrees, on June 25, after which they will decrease to 32 degrees, a value around which between June 27 and July 3 the variations from one day to the next will be insignificant. The lows will rise from an average of 14 degrees on June 20 to 16 degrees on June 21, and then fall to 12 degrees on June 22.

After this date, the lows will gradually increase to 18 degrees, on average, on the nights of June 26 and 27. From June 27, the variations will be insignificant, the average of the minimums being around 16 degrees. The probability of rains will be higher on June 22, then between June 25 and 28.

In Transylvania, between June 20 and 23, the maximums will be between 26 and 30 degrees, regionally averaged, then the weather will warm up, following that, on June 25 and 26, the average maximum will rise to 32 degrees. After June 26 and until the end of the interval, the variations from one day to the next will be insignificant, so that the average of the maximums will be around 30 degrees. The lows will be 13-14 degrees, regionally averaged in the first nights, after which they will drop to 8 degrees on June 22. From June 22, the average of the lows will gradually increase to 16 degrees, on June 28, then the variations will be insignificant, and by the end of the interval, 14 degrees will be reached. The probability of rains will be high on June 23, then between June 25 and July 3.

In Maramureş, starting from 32 degrees, on average, on the first day of the interval, the maximums will drop to 26 – 27 degrees, between June 21 and 23, then they will increase to 31 – 32 degrees, between 24 and June 26. Afterwards and until the end of the forecast period, the variations will be insignificant, so that the maximums will be around 30 degrees on average. The lows will be 14-16 degrees, regionally averaged in the first nights, after which they will drop to 10 degrees on June 22, and then rise to values ​​around 16 degrees on June 26. After June 26 and until the end of the second week of the forecast, the variations will be insignificant, the average of the minimums being around 15 degrees. The probability of rains will be high between June 25 and July 3.

In Moldova, the regional average of highs will drop from 32 degrees on the first day of the interval to 26 degrees on June 22. Subsequently, the weather will gradually warm up, so that the average maximum will reach 32 degrees again on the 25th and 26th of June. In the second week of the forecast, the day-to-day variations will be insignificant, so the average highs will be around 30 degrees. The minimums, of 14 – 16 degrees, regionally averaged in the first nights will decrease to 12 degrees, on June 22, then they will gradually increase up to 17 – 18 degrees (between June 26 and 29). After June 29 and until the end of the interval, the variations will not be noticeable, so on average the minimum values ​​of 16-17 degrees will be reached. The probability of rain will be higher between June 26 and 30.

In Dobrogea, in the first week of the interval, the weather will be warm locally in the continental area, and the maximum temperatures, regionally mediated, will be 26-29 degrees, with the lowest values ​​on June 20, 22 and 23. Subsequently, the thermal regime will not have significant variations and will be maintained at averages of 30 degrees. The minimum temperatures will increase gradually until June 26, from average values ​​of 16 degrees to 19 degrees, and after this date, they will be relatively constant. The probability of showers will be relatively high between June 23 and 28, but they will occur only on small areas and especially in the afternoon.

In Muntenia, between June 20 and 26, although the diurnal thermal values ​​will be variable, with averages between 30 and 34 degrees, they will characterize a warm weather in the plain area. From June 26, the averages of the highs will remain relatively constant, at 33-34 degrees. The lows will start from regionally mediated values ​​of 14-16 degrees and will reach 17-19 degrees until June 27, then will remain close to values ​​throughout the forecast period. The probability of showers will be higher on June 21 and 23, and again between June 26 and 30. In Oltenia, the weather will be warm in the plains for most of the forecast period, and the maximum temperatures, regionally mediated, will vary between 30 and 34 degrees, with the lowest values ​​on June 20 and 23. Thermal lows will increase gradually in the first week, from averages of 14 degrees to 18 degrees, then will remain around these values ​​until the end of the interval. Showers will be higher on June 23rd and June 28th.

In the mountains, the weather will have variations during the day time, especially in the first week of the forecast, with averages of 18 degrees up to 22 degrees, after which it will remain relatively stationary, at averaged values ​​of 20 degrees. The night lows will be, on average, 6 degrees on June 22, and then will be between 10 and 12 degrees. The probability of showers will remain high for most of the interval, but they will be manifested mainly in the afternoon and locally.